Drata Launches Trust Center to Help Companies Prove Their Security and Compliance Posture

The company's continuous monitoring platform enhances security assurance to expedite sales cycles and security reviews

SAN DIEGO, June 2, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Drata , a security and continuous compliance automation platform, today announced the launch of its Trust Center as an additional, integrated offering to its automation platform. Trust Center is the only offering of its kind in the compliance automation space with a real-time, public view of a company's security controls.

With time-intensive security reviews and questionnaire responses as a common roadblock in sales lifecycles, Drata launched Trust Center to provide customers an integrated and customizable page to proactively display their security posture and further accelerate the sales process. This addition also eliminates the hassle of companies having to manually build and update their own security pages. Companies using Trust Center include Merge, Notion, Metadata Deeper Signals, and Trust & Will.

Features of Trust Center include:

Showcasing security controls continuously monitored by Drata to prove they're operating effectively in real time.

The ability to display security reports, policies, certifications, and subprocessors.

Gated access to compliance reports to ensure security and confidentiality.

"Trust and transparency are principles that our team values immensely," said Gil Feig, Co-Founder of Merge . "We want current and prospective customers and partners to feel confident in our product and our measures to safeguard their data. Drata's Trust Center empowers us to publicly share our security posture in real-time, providing them peace of mind and allowing us to stand out in a competitive market."

"With the launch of Trust Center, we further our mission of building trust across the internet by combining the power of continuous security control monitoring that was already happening in Drata with automated security reviews to make trust a competitive advantage," said Adam Markowitz, Drata Co-Founder and CEO. "Adding Trust Center to our platform enables customers with a deeper level of transparency into their security practices—an increasingly growing request that can make or break their ability to scale."

For more on the Drata Trust Center, please visit drata.com/blog/introducing-trust-center .

Drata is the world's most advanced security and compliance automation platform with the mission to help businesses earn and keep the trust of their users, customers, partners, and prospects. With Drata, companies streamline over 10 compliance frameworks—such as SOC 2, ISO 27001, GDPR, and more—through continuous, automated control monitoring and evidence collection, resulting in a strong security posture, lower costs, and less time spent preparing for annual audits. The company is backed by ICONIQ Growth, Alkeon Capital, Salesforce Ventures, GGV Capital, Cowboy Ventures, Leaders Fund, Okta Ventures, SVCI, SV Angel, and many key industry leaders. For more information, visit drata.com .

