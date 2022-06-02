FCCI INSURANCE GROUP LAUNCHES NEW VIDEOS

Click the video to learn more about the extraordinary insurance company that's in 20 states, plus Washington, D.C.

VIDEO LINK: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=iAbdymH8gn0

SARASOTA, Fla., June 2, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- FCCI Insurance Group launches the first of six new videos which highlight the Company, its values, and why current and prospective agents and policyholders should partner with FCCI for their commercial insurance needs. In the first release, "This is FCCI," the video provides an overview of its history, its teammates and how the Company helps businesses thrive, manage risks and face the future with confidence.

Expect five more videos later this summer, including a business-owner-focused video, a Claim Handling video, a Risk Control video, a TeamWorksSM video, and a Recruitment video. These videos will enable FCCI's current and prospective teammates, agents and policyholders, along with the communities where FCCI does business, to learn more about this insurance carrier.

For more about FCCI, go to www.fcci-group.com or call (800) 226-3224.

About FCCI – Distributing exclusively through independent agents in 20 states, plus Washington, D.C., FCCI provides commercial property and casualty insurance coverage, services and commercial and contract surety across more than a third of the U.S. Established in 1959, FCCI celebrates more than 60 years of keeping promises. FCCI is rated A (Excellent) by A.M. Best Company and is headquartered in Sarasota, Florida, with regional and branch offices in Alabama, Florida, Georgia, Indiana, Mississippi, Texas and Virginia. For more information, contact us at 800-226-3224 or visit www.fcci-group.com.

