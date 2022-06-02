President George W. Bush, Singer-Songwriter Sarah McLachlan Join Crum & Forster and Fairfax Leaders to Celebrate C&F's 200th Anniversary

Over 650 Attendees Gather at Ellis Island to Celebrate C&F's Proud Insurance Industry History and Lifelong Commitment to Community Service

NEW YORK, June 2, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- On Thursday, May 19, 2022, Crum & Forster celebrated its 200th anniversary at Ellis Island, marking two centuries of dedicated service to customers, communities, and team members. The milestone event featured a host of special guests and charity partners, including former President George W. Bush.

Ellis Island was selected as the event venue to celebrate Crum & Forster's historic ties to the Hudson River and surrounding area. The event kicked off at 6:30 p.m., and was followed by a celebratory party at Liberty House, in Liberty State Park with spectacular views of the New York City skyline. Grammy Award-winning singer-songwriter Sarah McLachlan also joined to play several acoustic songs.

Fairfax Financial Holdings Limited Chairman and CEO Prem Watsa welcomed guests and introduced former President George W. Bush. Marc Adee, Crum & Forster's Chairman and CEO, and President Bush held a lively discussion on stage covering a variety of topics, including President Bush's book on the contributions of immigrants, Out of Many, One, and the American ideal, his thoughts on leadership, foreign affairs, and even tips on raising twin daughters, which both men have in common.

"Crum & Forster is both a great partner and great place to work, and we're thrilled to celebrate what our organization is today with our producers, employees, and special guests," said Adee. "We're proud to honor our 200 years of service and insurance expertise, and we look forward to many more to come."

In addition to access for all guests to research their family history at the Ellis Island Heritage Exhibit, the event featured Hearts of Hope, a charity focused on forming a safe haven for those facing loss, and highlighted two new, commissioned 3-D photo guest immersion opportunities by the artist Tracy Lee Strum.

"Our organization has always been about more than just business," said Adee. "Whether it's our commitment to our employees and partners, or our support for local communities, Crum & Forster is proud to host this event and bring together all of our stakeholders to celebrate our history."

About Crum & Forster:

Crum & Forster (www.cfins.com) is a leading national property, casualty and accident & health insurer, providing specialty insurance products through its admitted and surplus lines insurance companies.

Founded in 1822, C&F is one of the oldest U.S. insurance companies, and today has more than 3,000 employees across the country conducting business through a network of independent agents, brokers and wholesalers.

C&F has $3.7 billion in gross written premium in 2021 and is rated "A" Excellent by A M Best.

The C&F logo, C&F and Crum & Forster are registered trademarks of United States Fire Insurance Company. To learn more, follow us on LinkedIn, Twitter and Instagram.

