Save the Date: ANSI to Hold July 27-29 Workshop on Global Supply Chain Security for Microelectronics Standardization

NEW YORK, June 2, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The American National Standards Institute (ANSI) announced today plans to convene on behalf of the U.S. Department of Defense (DoD) a workshop on global supply chain security for microelectronics standardization. The workshop will be held July 27–29 at the headquarters of Booz Allen Hamilton, 8283 Greensboro Dr., McLean, VA, just outside of Washington, DC. While in-person participation is strongly encouraged, remote participation will be offered. The workshop agenda and registration information will be announced in due course.

The workshop will assist DoD in gathering and assessing information regarding relevant standardization activities to fulfill its mandate under Section 224 of the FY20 National Defense Authorization Act (NDAA) requiring that DoD microelectronics products and services meet trusted supply chain and operational security standards. Stakeholders identified for targeted outreach include DoD, the Departments of Homeland Security, State, and Commerce—especially the National Institute of Standards & Technology (NIST)—along with suppliers of microelectronics products and services, representatives of major industry sectors that rely on a trusted supply chain and the operational security of microelectronics products and services, and the insurance industry. Ultimately, DoD seeks to foster an ecosystem where trusted supply chain and operational security standards for procuring microelectronics products and services are widely adopted by U.S. government agencies, allies, partners, and commercial industry.

"Ensuring the security of global supply chains has long been an area of concern for both DoD and the broader standardization community. ANSI welcomes the opportunity to convene industry stakeholders and assist DoD in fulfilling its obligations under the NDAA," said S. Joe Bhatia, ANSI president and CEO.

