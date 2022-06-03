American Diabetes Association Symposium to Bring to Light the Impact of Suicide and Depression on Adolescents with Type 1 Diabetes

RESCUE Advocacy Group to Share Latest Insights on Prevalence and Prevention Strategies

NEW ORLEANS, June 3, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- A symposium presented by international research group, RESCUE (REducing SuiCide rates amongst individUals with diabEtes) Collaborative Community, will address the ongoing connection between suicide and people with type 1 diabetes, with the goal of highlighting available resources and key takeaways for the field. The symposium comes at a time when adolescents and young adults with type 1 diabetes are 61% more likely to say they feel suicidal than those without diabetes. Suicide and Self-Injury—Unveiling and Addressing the Hidden Nightmare in Diabetes will be presented at the 82nd Scientific Sessions held by the American Diabetes Association® (ADA) in New Orleans, LA.

Suicide is a leading cause of death among young people ages 20 to 24 in the United States, and the risk is even higher in individuals with type 1 diabetes. In fact, up to 7% of deaths in individuals with type 1 diabetes are a result of suicide. However, current screening tools for depression and suicide often miss individuals at risk of suicide and the risk among the type 1 diabetes patient population is greatly underestimated.

The symposium will highlight the work of RESCUE and address solutions for two distinct uncertainties faced by health care providers in the management of people with type 1 diabetes at risk of suicide: how to identify those at risk and the best way to prevent and reduce that risk.

Discussion topics will include:

Depression, Suicidal Ideation, and Self-Harm among Adults with Diabetes—Unmet Needs and How to Address Them

Partnership Among RESCUE, Advocacy, and Industry to Address Suicide and Self-Harm in Diabetes

Educational Support Needs for Addressing Suicide and Self-Harm in Diabetes

"Suicide and self-harm are an all-too-common reality for young adults with type 1 diabetes, but it doesn't have to be. With a multi-pronged approach to awareness, education, and identification, we have the opportunity to intervene on the link between suicide and diabetes," said Professor Katharine Barnard-Kelly, PhD., RESCUE Collaborative Community. "With this symposium, it is our hope that we can reach stakeholders with awareness and arm them with messages that can ultimately save a young person's life if adopted in clinical practice and through mental health screenings."

Professor Katharine Barnard-Kelly, PhD and the RESCUE team will present during the symposium, Suicide and Self-Injury—Unveiling and Addressing the Hidden Nightmare in Diabetes on Friday, June 3 from 4:15–6:15 p.m. CT.

