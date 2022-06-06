Cybellum Wins Three Coveted Global InfoSec Awards during RSA Conference 2022

Cybellum Wins 3 Awards for Cybersecurity in 10th Annual Global InfoSec Awards at #RSAC 2022

TEL AVIV, Israel, June 6, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Cybellum is proud to announce that we have won the following awards from Cyber Defense Magazine (CDM), the industry's leading electronic information security magazine:

Cutting Edge in Cybersecurity Internet of Things (IoT)

Most Comprehensive in Healthcare IoT Security

Next Gen in Industrial Cybersecurity"

"We're thrilled to receive one of the most prestigious and coveted cybersecurity awards in the world from Cyber Defense Magazine, during their 10th anniversary as an independent cybersecurity news and information provider. We knew the competition would be tough and with top judges who are leading infosec experts from around the globe, we couldn't be more pleased," said Slava Bronfman, co-founder and CEO of Cybellum.

"We scoured the globe looking for cybersecurity innovators that could make a huge difference and potentially help turn the tide against the exponential growth in cyber crime. Cybellum is absolutely worthy of these coveted awards and consideration for deployment in your environment," said Yan Ross, Editor of Cyber Defense Magazine.

About Cybellum

Cybellum enables device manufacturers to keep the products they build secure and compliant, every single moment of their life. Industry leaders use Cybellum's product security platform to fuse security into every phase of the product lifecycle. Powered by Cyber Digital Twins™ technology -- a live digital replica of every software component inside your devices – Cybellum allows product security teams to manage cyber risk continuously, whatever new threat arises. From living SBOMs to automated vulnerability management and continuous monitoring, teams can ensure their product portfolio is secure from design to post-production and beyond.

To learn more visit www.cybellum.com

About CDM InfoSec Awards

This is Cyber Defense Magazine's tenth year of honoring InfoSec innovators from around the Globe. Our submission requirements are for any startup, early stage, later stage, or public companies in the INFORMATION SECURITY (INFOSEC) space who believe they have a unique and compelling value proposition for their product or service. Learn more at www.cyberdefenseawards.com

About the Judging

The judges are CISSP, FMDHS, CEH, certified security professionals who voted based on their independent review of the company submitted materials on the website of each submission including but not limited to data sheets, white papers, product literature and other market variables. CDM has a flexible philosophy to find more innovative players with new and unique technologies, than the one with the most customers or money in the bank. CDM is always asking "What's Next?" so we are looking for best of breed, next generation InfoSec solutions.

About Cyber Defense Magazine

Cyber Defense Magazine is the premier source of cyber security news and information for InfoSec professions in business and government. We are managed and published by and for ethical, honest, passionate information security professionals. Our mission is to share cutting-edge knowledge, real-world stories and awards on the best ideas, products and services in the information technology industry. We deliver electronic magazines every month online for free, and special editions exclusively for the RSA Conferences. CDM is a proud member of the Cyber Defense Media Group. Learn more about us at https://www.cyberdefensemagazine.com and visit https://www.cyberdefensetv.com and https://www.cyberdefenseradio.com to see and hear some of the most informative interviews of many of these winning company executives. Join a webinar at https://www.cyberdefensewebinars.com and realize that infosec knowledge is power.

