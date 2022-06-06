GAINESVILLE, Va., June 6, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Omni Federal, and its strategic partner Bana Solutions, LLC, have won a 4-year contract with the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services (DHHS) Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services (CMS) to provide continuous integration / continuous delivery (CI/CD) software development, operations and maintenance of its enterprise Identity Management (IDM) solution.

Omni Federal wins $27M CMS Identity Management Operations and Maintenance Prime Contract (PRNewswire)

Omni/Bana Team will be responsible for the secure operation, maintenance, and enhancement of the CMS IDM platform and all associated services needed to provide a robust, modern, and secure identity management solution that maintains high availability and reduced application downtime. The work entails collaboration with CMS stakeholders including the Enterprise Portal, Tier 2 help desk, system owners, and Commercial Off The Shelf (COTS) products maintained by specific vendors.

Omni/Bana Team will bring modern software engineering best practices, tools and techniques, and expert identity management COTS integration capabilities to CMS ensuring rapid, cost effective functionality upgrades and improved workflows to the system through Agile Development, DevSecOps, Cloud Enablement, Infrastructure Support, Testing Services, and API Development and Maintenance.

