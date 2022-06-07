BKS Partners to Participate in 2022 Special Olympics USA Games as Donor & Supply Volunteers for "Fans in the Stands"

TAMPA, Fla. , June 7, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Baldwin Krystyn Sherman Partners, LLC ("BKS Partners"), an indirect subsidiary of BRP Group, Inc. ("BRP Group") (NASDAQ: BRP), an insurance brokerage and risk management firm headquartered in Tampa, FL, is a proud donor to the 2022 Special Olympics USA Games in Orlando, FL.

"We're excited and honored to be part of this year's Special Olympics USA Games," says Kelly Nash, President of Middle Market Client Experience and Go-to-Market Strategy. "This program is near to the hearts of our colleagues, and we are fortunate to be involved in a small way."

The 2022 Donor Club members are granted exclusive membership opportunities and experiences during the event. BKS Partners' colleagues will be volunteering as "Fans in the Stands" during the June 8th and 9th games. As "Fans in the Stands," colleagues will cheer on athletes as they compete throughout the event.

The 2022 USA games will be hosted in Orlando, FL, from June 5-12. During this week, more than 5,500 athletes and coaches from all 50 states and the Caribbean will travel to Florida to unite in one of the country's most cherished sporting events.

To learn more about the 2022 Special Olympics USA Games visit www.2022USAGames.org. Follow the organization on Facebook, Instagram and Twitter.

About the 2022 Special Olympics USA Games

The 2022 Special Olympics USA Games is scheduled for June 5-12, 2022 in Orlando, Florida. Jersey Mike's Subs is the Presenting Partner and Walt Disney World Resort is the host. During this magical week, more than 5,500 athletes and coaches from all 50 states and the Caribbean will travel to Florida to unite in one of the country's most cherished sporting events. The USA Games is hosted once every four years and showcases 20 Olympic-style team and individual sports and 30 events throughout the week including forums and VIP receptions. Website: www.2022usagames.org

ABOUT BKS Partners

BKS Partners is an award-winning entrepreneur-led and inspired insurance brokerage firm delivering expertly crafted Commercial Insurance and Risk Management, Private Insurance and Risk Management, Employee Benefits and Benefits Administration, Asset and Income Protection, and Risk Mitigation strategies to clients wherever their passions and businesses take them throughout the U.S. and abroad. BKS Partners has award-winning industry expertise, colleagues, competencies, insurers, and, most importantly, a highly differentiated culture that our clients consider an invaluable expansion of their business. Learn more at www.bks-partners.com.

ABOUT BRP GROUP, INC.

BRP Group, Inc. (NASDAQ: BRP) is an independent insurance distribution firm delivering tailored insurance and risk management insights and solutions that give our clients the peace of mind to pursue their purpose, passion and dreams. We are innovating the industry by taking a holistic and tailored approach to risk management, insurance and employee benefits, and support our clients, Colleagues, Insurance Company Partners and communities through the deployment of vanguard resources and capital to drive our growth. BRP Group represents over 1,200,000 clients across the United States and internationally. For more information, please visit www.baldwinriskpartners.com.

