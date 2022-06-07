Former Unilever Executive Art Drogue Joins Melt Organic Board of Directors

Leading vegan butter and spreadables company welcomes industry veteran to help capitalize on growth

BOISE, Idaho, June 7, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Melt Organic is excited to announce that Arthur (Art) B. Drogue has joined its board of directors. Drogue, who held executive roles at Unilever, Best Foods, Nabisco, and other major CPG brands will be the company's newest addition to Melt Organic's board of directors as Melt continues to dominate the vegan butter and cheese spread industry.

Melt Organic is known for its vegan butter and cheesy spreadables. (PRNewswire)

"We are excited to bring someone with Art's background, experience and knowledge to our board," CEO and President of Melt Organic, Scott Fischer, says. "First, he is a fantastic human being and a joy to be around. Art's depth of understanding of the consumer-packaged goods industry will help us accelerate growth in our retail butters and launch our incredible, new Spreadable cheese line."

Art Drogue built his career in the CPG industry serving in corporate roles at General Mills, Nabisco, and Unilever, and serves on several international boards and Food Councils.

"I am pleased to be joining the board of Melt Organic to work with the board and management team driving the growth and expansion of our great tasting and better for you vegan butter and cheese spreads. I have been impressed with the work of our CEO, Scott Fischer, and his team as they have worked to expand our market positioning and launch our great tasting line of cheese spreads. I have invested my time and efforts these last several years working with great tasting, better-for-you foods that meet consumer demands and needs – and our lineup of butter and cheese spreads certainly delivers on both fronts. Most importantly the potential for expanding our offerings into other categories provides exciting growth opportunities for the company."

About Melt Organic

Headquartered in Boise, Idaho, Melt Organic is known for its perfectly spreadable vegan butter. Sold in more than 10,000 stores across the U.S. and Canada, its full product line includes salted and unsalted butter sticks, regular butter, and butter made with probiotics. Melt butter is made with a blend of organic coconut oil, organic flaxseed oil, organic palm fruit oil, and organic canola oil. In addition, all Melt butter is free from gluten, soy, nuts, and artificial colors and preservatives.

To browse the full product line, visit MeltOrganic.com , or use the brand's store locator to find a retailer near you carrying the plant-based butter.

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Melt Organic