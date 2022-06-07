The Kinetix Group and Converging Health Release Early Findings on Women's Health from Collaborative Partnership

NEW YORK, June 7, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The Kinetix Group (TKG) and Converging Health released some early insights from their collaborative work. The joint research identified an underrecognition of the impact of heavy menstrual bleeding (HMB) and its correlation to overall healthcare costs.

Earlier this year, the two companies announced a collaborative partnership to apply data and expert insights to unmet health needs as well as determine their corresponding cost implications.

John Strapp, co-founder and chairman of The Kinetix Group, said, "Our goal was to accelerate appropriate identification of underrecognized diseases and empower executive leaders to make informed decisions, and we've found our first need – women's health."

Proprietary insights from the collaboration identified that women diagnosed with HMB cost on average $7000 per member per year more than those who do not. In addition, the findings suggested that heavy menstrual bleeding is normalized, under-reported and often leads to other conditions such as iron deficiency and anemia.

"Because this issue gets hidden with nonspecific codes, it goes unrecognized by employers. This collaboration just gave us a burning platform to raise the level of awareness around the burden of heavy menstrual bleeding on women and the cost implications to employers that haven't before been recognized and likely aren't floating to the top of their employee engagement strategies," said Scott Conard, MD, co-founder and partner at Converging Health.

The collaborative's initial focus on women's health also occurred around International Day of Action for Women's Health–a day devoted to organizations or individuals mobilizing around a priority women's health topic best suited to their local context.

For more information about the impact of HMB on women's health, please visit here. For more information on the findings, please contact Mindy Olivarez, vice president of innovation at The Kinetix Group, at mindyo@thekinetixgroup.com.

The Kinetix Group

TKG empowers life science companies to effectively engage with health system and payer customers by developing strategies and real-world solutions aimed at impacting the right patient, at the right time, with the right care. TKG also works directly with health systems and payers to build and implement value-based delivery models for identified patient populations. To learn more, go to www.thekinetixgroup.com.

Converging Health

Converging Health is a healthcare data analytics company that delivers actionable insights to enable informed decisions that improve outcomes clinically and operationally. To learn more, go to https://converginghealth.com.

