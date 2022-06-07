Norfolk Southern celebrates 40th anniversary by ringing The Opening Bell® at the NYSE

NEW YORK, June 7, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Norfolk Southern Corporation (NYSE: NSC) today rang The Opening Bell® at the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE), celebrating the 40th anniversary of the historic merger of Norfolk and Western Railway and Southern Railway that created Norfolk Southern on June 1, 1982.

Joining President and CEO Alan H. Shaw and the Norfolk Southern senior executive team on the bell podium was a group of six craft railroaders from the company's operations division, representing the men and women who move America's economy every day.

"Forty years since the merger that created Norfolk Southern, and nearly 200 years since the founding of our first predecessor railroad in 1827, we continue to play an essential role serving our customers and powering our nation's economy," said Shaw. "Norfolk Southern has a rich history, a vital purpose, and a bright future."

About Norfolk Southern

Norfolk Southern Corporation (NYSE: NSC) is one of the nation's premier transportation companies, moving the goods and materials that drive the U.S. economy. Norfolk Southern connects customers to markets and communities to economic opportunity, with safe, reliable, and sustainable shipping solutions. The company's service area includes 22 states and the District of Columbia, every major container port in the eastern United States, and a majority of the U.S. population and manufacturing base.

