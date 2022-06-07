StoneCastle Cash Management Recognized as a Top 10 Best Place to Work in Financial Technology 2022

NEW YORK, June 7, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- StoneCastle Cash Management, LLC ("StoneCastle") has been named one of the 2022 Best Places to Work in Financial Technology by American Banker. This annual award is designed to identify, recognize, and honor the best employers in the financial technology industry. Companies on the list operate in and serve companies and consumers in a wide range of financial services including banking and mortgages, insurance, payments, and financial advisory.

The caliber of the 50 firms on the list is impressive, so to take the seventh spot our first time selected is special.

"The caliber of the 50 firms on the list is impressive, so to take the seventh spot our first time selected is pretty special," said Dan Farrell, CEO of StoneCastle Cash Management. "Having great tech to connect banks with depositors is what gets us noticed. Having an incredible team that connects us to our clients and each other is what gets us on this well-regarded list."

"The fintech community continues to grow and provide job opportunities for data scientists, developers, managers and creative thinkers," said Penny Crosman, executive editor, technology at American Banker. "Best Places to Work in Financial Technology offers a look at fintechs that lead the pack in areas like human resources policies, perks and culture, which can help people understand which companies might be a fit for them."

Companies on the list provide technology products, services, or solutions that enable the delivery of financial services. Companies must also have been in business for at least one full year and employ at least 15 people in the U.S.

About StoneCastle Cash Management, LLC

StoneCastle Cash Management, LLC, provides deposit and liquidity solutions to banks and many of the world's most recognized brands, including Fortune 500 companies, colleges and universities, family offices, endowments and foundations, high net worth individuals, and public funds. With more than 900 network banks and approximately $21 billion in its deposit programs, StoneCastle continues to be a proven and valued partner to its clients since 2009.

