Trevi Therapeutics to Present and Participate in Partnership Meetings at Upcoming 2022 BIO International Convention

NEW HAVEN, Conn., June 7, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Trevi Therapeutics, Inc. (Nasdaq: TRVI), a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company developing an investigational therapy Haduvio™ (nalbuphine ER) for pruritus in prurigo nodularis (PN) and chronic cough in idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis (IPF), today announced that Jennifer Good, President and CEO, will deliver a company presentation at 2022 BIO International Convention. In addition, Ms. Good will be participating in partnership meetings throughout the conference alongside Farrell Simon, SVP, Head of Commercial and Strategy. The 2022 BIO International Convention will be held in person from June 13-16, 2022 in San Diego, CA.

Trevi's President and CEO, Jennifer Good , will present at the BIO International Convention on June 13 at 4 pm PT

BIO International Convention and Presentation Details

Date: June 13-16, 2022

Presentation Time: June 13th at 4:00 PM PT

Presentation Room: Theater 1

Location: San Diego Convention Center, San Diego, CA

The BIO International Convention attracts 15,000+ biotechnology and pharma leaders for one week of intensive networking to discover new opportunities and promising partnerships. The event brings together a wide spectrum of life science and application innovators, including drug discovery, biomanufacturing, genomics, nanotechnology, and cell therapy.

About Trevi Therapeutics, Inc.

Trevi Therapeutics, Inc. is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on the development and commercialization of the investigational therapy Haduvio to treat serious neurologically mediated conditions. Trevi is conducting a Phase 2b/3 clinical trial of Haduvio for the treatment of chronic pruritus associated with prurigo nodularis (PN) and a Phase 2 trial for chronic cough in adults with idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis (IPF). These conditions share a common pathophysiology that is mediated through opioid receptors in the central and peripheral nervous systems.

Founded in 2011, Trevi Therapeutics is headquartered in New Haven, CT.

About Haduvio

Haduvio, an investigational therapy, is an oral extended-release (ER) formulation of nalbuphine. Nalbuphine is a mixed ĸ-opioid receptor agonist and µ-opioid receptor antagonist that has been approved and marketed as an injectable for pain indications for more than 20 years in the United States and Europe. The ĸ- and µ-opioid receptors are known to be critical mediators of itch, cough and certain movement disorders. Nalbuphine's mechanism of action may also mitigate the risk of abuse associated with µ-opioid agonists because it antagonizes, or blocks, µ-opioid receptors. Parenteral nalbuphine is not currently scheduled as a controlled substance by the DEA in the United States or by regulatory authorities in most of Europe. Trevi intends to propose Haduvio as the trade name for nalbuphine ER. Nalbuphine ER has been granted Fast Track designation by the FDA for the proposed indication of reduction of moderate to severe pruritus in adults with prurigo nodularis. Its safety and efficacy have not been evaluated by any regulatory authority.

