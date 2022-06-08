Florida Realtors® Education Foundation Awards $278,000 in Scholarships

ORLANDO, Fla., June 8, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- As young people head off to college this fall, 229 of them from communities across Florida will receive financial help for their costs through scholarships from Florida Realtors® Education Foundation Inc.

A not-for-profit corporation established by the state Realtor association, the Florida Realtors Education Foundation Inc. provides real estate-related educational scholarships. The Foundation's Board of Directors awarded $278,000 in scholarships to help pay for higher education expenses for 229 young people in the 2022-2023 school year. All recipients are Florida residents and will attend community colleges, four-year universities, graduate programs or law schools, both in state and out-of-state. Some students are considering careers in real estate.

"For 12 years now, the Florida Realtors Education Foundation Student Scholarship Program has helped 1,593 young people realize their dreams for the future by continuing their education," said Sherri Meadows, chair of Florida Realtors Education Foundation Inc. "Florida Realtors has awarded a total of $2,246,200 in scholarships to help these students and their families with financial support for college. Realtors across the state are honored to give back to our communities as we support these deserving young people. These scholarships are an investment in the future."

Scholarship recipients are enrolled at institutions of higher learning throughout the state, such as the University of Florida, Florida State University, University of Central Florida, Florida Atlantic University, Florida A&M University, University of South Florida, Florida Southwestern State and Florida Gulf Coast University, as well as other colleges throughout the U.S., including Yale University, Duke University, Colorado Christian University and Berry College, to name a few. A variety of criteria was considered for successful applicants including academic achievements, financial need, relationship to the Realtor family and contributions to family, school and community.

