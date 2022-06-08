S'mores Season is Here with a New Spin On This Classic Treat

Hershey's teams up with Pandora to add soundtracks to your summer s'mores memories

HERSHEY, Pa., June 8, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Hershey's is teaming up with Pandora to create custom #SmoresLife mixtapes to listen to while making your favorite summer dessert – a s'more. #SmoresLife is about that s'more moment that creates a memory, a smile, a laugh, all smooshed between the graham crackers.

Hershey's and Pandora Team Up for S'mores Season (PRNewswire)

Pandora along with Hershey's will offer a variety of mixtapes this summer to listen to as you gather around with friends and family to make and eat this classic treat. Whether you like country music, Top 40 songs, or throwbacks, enjoy your favorite music next time you make a s'more.

"We all have those heartwarming memories while making the perfect s'more," said Alyssa Smith, manager for Hershey's. "The ones that include the sound of laughter, the smell of a campfire, and the taste of that classic combination of a Hershey's milk chocolate bar between a roasted marshmallow and graham crackers. Now that's what we call a perfect #SmoresLife!"

The mixtapes will refresh throughout the summer, so be sure to check for your favorite tunes to go with the traditional summertime treat, s'mores. To find the latest mixtapes, recipes and more on Hershey's s'mores, visit https://www.hersheyland.com/smores. Also, don't forget to share your #SmoresLife with us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.

About The Hershey Company

The Hershey Company is headquartered in Hershey, Pa., and is an industry-leading snacks company known for bringing goodness to the world through its iconic brands, remarkable people and enduring commitment to help children succeed. Hershey has approximately 19,000 employees around the world who work every day to deliver delicious, quality products. The company has more than 100 brand names in approximately 80 countries around the world that drive more than $8.9 billion in annual revenues, including such iconic brand names as Hershey's, Reese's, Kit Kat®, Jolly Rancher and Ice Breakers, and fast-growing salty snacks including SkinnyPop, Pirate's Booty and Dot's Pretzels.

For more than 125 years, Hershey has been committed to operating fairly, ethically and sustainably. Hershey founder, Milton Hershey, created the Milton Hershey School in 1909 and since then the company has focused on helping children succeed.

To learn more visit www.thehersheycompany.com

About Pandora

Pandora, a subsidiary of SiriusXM, is the largest ad-supported audio entertainment streaming service in the U.S. Pandora provides consumers a uniquely-personalized music and podcast listening experience with its proprietary Music Genome Project® and Podcast Genome Project® technology. Pandora is also the leading digital audio advertising platform in the U.S. Through its own Pandora service, its AdsWizz platform, and third party services, such as SoundCloud, the Company connects brands to the largest ad-supported streaming audio marketplace in the country. Pandora is available through its mobile app, the web, and integrations with more than 2,000 connected products.

The Hershey Company Logo (PRNewsfoto/The Hershey Company) (PRNewswire)

