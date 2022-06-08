Xantrion Inc. Named to CRN’s 2022 Solution Provider 500 List for the Fourth Year in a Row

OAKLAND, Calif., June 8, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Xantrion Inc., announced today that CRN® , a brand of The Channel Company , has named the company to its 2022 Solution Provider 500 list for the fourth consecutive year.

CRN's annual Solution Provider 500 ranks North America's largest solution providers by revenue and serves as the gold standard for recognizing some of the channel's most successful companies. With a combined revenue of more than $434 billion, this year's list represents an impressive amount of influence and impact wielded by these companies on today's IT industry and the technology suppliers they partner with.

"We are honored to be included on the CRN Solution Provider 500 list for the 4th consecutive year," said Anne Bisagno, President, Xantrion, Inc. "I attribute our inclusion to our turnkey security and compliance programs designed for the life science and financial services industries. Being recognized on this prestigious list, once again, underscores the trust our customers place in us."

"The Solution Provider 500 list from CRN serves as the benchmark for the top technology integrators, strategic service providers, and IT consulting firms, making it an invaluable resource for technology vendors seeking to partner with today's top-performing IT solution providers," said Blaine Raddon, CEO of The Channel Company. "My congratulations go out to each of these companies for their extraordinary contributions to the continued growth and success of the IT channel."

CRN's 2022 Solution Provider 500 list is available online at www.CRN.com/SP500 and a sample from the list will be featured in the June issue of CRN Magazine.

About Xantrion, Inc.

Xantrion provides cybersecurity and technical support services for midsized companies in the San Francisco Bay Area. Their award-winning strategic approach, SOC2 Type II certified security practices, 24/7 help desk, and fixed fees, make Xantrion a partner their clients can rely on.

About The Channel Company

The Channel Company enables breakthrough IT channel performance with our dominant media, engaging events, expert consulting and education, and innovative marketing services and platforms. As the channel catalyst, we connect and empower technology suppliers, solution providers, and end users. Backed by more than 30 years of unequaled channel experience, we draw from our deep knowledge to envision innovative new solutions for ever-evolving challenges in the technology marketplace.

Media Contact:

Anne Bisagno, President, Xantrion Inc.

abisagno@xantrion.com

(510) 272-4701

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Xantrion Inc.