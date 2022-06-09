New Crosstrek Special Edition debuts in exclusive Desert Khaki exterior color

Unique exterior and interior finishes on new Special Edition

Subaru Symmetrical All-Wheel Drive standard

Standard EyeSight ® Driver Assist Technology (CVT-equipped models)

2.5-liter 182 hp engine standard on Sport and Limited trim levels

EPA-estimated 35 MPG / 90 MPGe for Hybrid model

Starting price for Crosstrek is $23,645

Crosstrek Hybrid starts at $36,845

CAMDEN, N.J., June 9, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Subaru of America, Inc. announced pricing on the 2023 Crosstrek and Crosstrek Hybrid compact SUV models. New for 2023, the Crosstrek Special Edition debuts in an exclusive exterior color, Desert Khaki, complemented by unique exterior and interior elements.

SUBARU ANNOUNCES PRICING ON 2023 CROSSTREK AND CROSSTREK HYBRID INCLUDING NEW CROSSTREK SPECIAL EDITION (PRNewswire)

The 2023 Crosstrek is available in Base, Premium, new Special Edition, Sport, and Limited trims, while the Crosstrek Hybrid is offered in a single highly-equipped trim level. Both models will begin arriving at Subaru retailers this Summer.

Every Crosstrek comes standard with legendary Subaru Symmetrical All-Wheel Drive, Active Torque Vectoring, and 8.7-inch ground clearance, making it a highly capable compact SUV.

The Crosstrek Base and Premium are powered by a 152-hp 2.0-liter 4-cylinder SUBARU BOXER® engine. Both trim levels are offered with either a standard 6-speed manual transmission or optional Lineartronic® CVT (continuously variable transmission). The CVT models achieve EPA-estimated fuel economy of 28 city / 33 highway / 30 combined MPG. The 6-speed manual models are rated at 22 city / 29 highway / 25 combined MPG. The Special Edition comes standard with the 2.0-liter BOXER engine paired with Lineartronic CVT.

The 2023 Crosstrek Sport and Limited come standard with a 182 hp 2.5-liter BOXER engine paired with a Lineartronic® CVT. Both models achieve an EPA-estimated fuel economy of 27 city / 34 highway / 29 combined MPG. Standard on CVT-equipped models, except the Base, is an 8-speed manual mode with steering wheel paddle shifters.

The Crosstrek Hybrid is powered by StarDrive® Technology which uniquely integrates two electric motors, a 2.0-liter direct-injection SUBARU BOXER® engine, Subaru Symmetrical All-Wheel Drive, and Lineartronic® CVT. This plug-in SUV achieves up to 17 miles of pure electric driving as well as delivering an EPA-rated 35 MPG/90 MPGe and 480-mile total range.

All Crosstrek models with the Lineartronic CVT come standard with Subaru's award-winning EyeSight® Driver Assist Technology featuring Automatic Pre-Collision Braking; Pre-Collision Throttle Management; Lane Keep Assist; Lane Departure and Sway Warning; and Lead Vehicle Start Alert. The EyeSight system also includes Advanced Adaptive Cruise Control with Lane Centering for added convenience.

The Crosstrek Limited and Crosstrek Hybrid further bolster driver assistance with standard High Beam Assist; Reverse Automatic Braking; and Blind-Spot Detection with Lane Change Assist and Rear Cross-Traffic Alert. Standard Steering Responsive Headlights on Hybrid and Limited illuminate curves as the vehicle steers into them.

All 2023 Crosstrek models include seven airbags: driver and front passenger frontal airbags, side curtain airbags and side pelvis/torso airbags, as well as a driver's knee airbag. The Rear Seat Reminder (standard with CVT-equipped models) is designed to help prevent child or pet entrapment by alerting the driver to check the rear seat before exiting the vehicle.

Compact SUV with Big Value

The 2023 Crosstrek Base trim has a starting price of $23,645 and comes standard with the SUBARU STARLINK® 6.5-inch Multimedia system; automatic climate control; power windows with auto up/auto down on front windows; 60/40-split fold-down rear seat; power door locks and side mirrors; multifunction display with fuel economy information; tilt and telescoping steering column; keyless entry; security system with engine immobilizer; USB A input/charge port; carpeted floor mats; and more.

The Base trim is available with either a 6-speed manual transmission or Lineartronic CVT. Upgrading to the Lineartronic CVT adds EyeSight® Driver Assist Technology; X-MODE with Hill Descent Control; SI-DRIVE; high-grade combination meter with color LCD; Tire Pressure Monitoring System with individual tire display and automatic individual wheel ID registration.

The Crosstrek Premium starts at $24,795 and adds the SUBARU STARLINK 6.5-inch Multimedia Plus system; STARLINK Safety and Security features; STARLINK Concierge Services; fog lights; All-Weather Package (heated front seats, windshield and exterior mirrors); body-color exterior mirrors; dual USB A input/charge ports; On/Off automatic headlights linked to windshield wiper operation, and Welcome Lighting. Additional standard features for Premium include a 6-speaker sound system; retractable cargo cover; cargo tray; and leather-wrapped steering wheel and shift lever handle.

The Premium is also available with either a 6-speed manual transmission or Lineartronic CVT. Upgrading to the Lineartronic CVT adds EyeSight® Driver Assist Technology; X-MODE with Hill Descent Control; SI-DRIVE; high-grade combination meter with color LCD; Tire Pressure Monitoring System with individual tire display and automatic individual wheel ID registration.

An option package that includes Power Moonroof; Blind-Spot Detection with Lane Change Assist and Rear Cross-Traffic Alert; Keyless Access with Push-Button Start; and 6-way power driver's seat is available for an MSRP of $1,995.

New for this year is the Crosstrek Special Edition (SE). Priced at $26,745, the SE evokes a spirit of classic adventure with its exclusive Desert Khaki exterior color. The exterior is further distinguished by 17-inch aluminum alloy wheels in Dark Gray finish as well as side mirrors, front grille bar, antenna, and door handles in Crystal Black Silica. The exterior badges finished in Low Luster Black complete the overland-inspired palette.

The SE interior comes in black and red upholstery with red contrast stitching throughout the cabin including the front and rear cloth seats, door armrests, leather-wrapped steering wheel, shifter boot, combination meter visor, dash panel, and center console. Interior trim accents finished in Low Luster Black put the final touch on this unique interior. The Special Edition includes all features from the Premium and adds the SUBARU STARLINK® 8.0-inch Multimedia Plus system as standard.

Starting at $27,995, the Crosstrek Sport builds on the Premium with Keyless Access with Push-Button Start and a high-power LED rear gate light. The Sport offers unique exterior trim elements that include specific wheel arch moldings and gunmetal finish for the front grille, side mirrors, antenna, and badges. Also standard on Sport are 17-inch alloy wheels finished in Dark Gray.

On the inside, the Sport features a comfortable and durable interior perfect for the road or on the trail. The seats are wrapped Subaru StarTex® water-repellant material that includes the Crosstrek logo embossed in the seatbacks. The Sport trim's cabin is further distinguished by yellow contrast stitching, gunmetal and simulated carbon fiber interior trim accents, and a high-grade gauge cluster with color LCD and yellow metallic finish trim rings.

Exclusive to Sport is dual-function X-MODE® with Hill Descent Control. X-MODE functions include SNOW/DIRT and DEEP SNOW/MUD settings to optimize all-wheel drive performance for difficult weather or road conditions. All other Crosstrek trim levels equipped with CVT (as well as Crosstrek Hybrid) feature standard X-MODE with Hill Descent Control.

An available option package for Sport includes Power Moonroof; Blind-Spot Detection with Lane Change Assist and Rear Cross-Traffic Alert; and SUBARU STARLINK 8.0-inch Multimedia Navigation system powered by TomTom® for $1,600 MSRP.

Priced from $29,495, the Crosstrek Limited builds on the Premium with featuring including Keyless Access with Push-Button Start; SUBARU STARLINK 8.0-inch Multimedia Plus system; and high-grade multifunction display with color LCD. The Limited trim's exterior upgrades include 18-inch black aluminum alloy wheels with machine finish and body-color exterior mirrors with integrated turn signals.

The Limited comes standard with Steering Responsive LED (low and high beam), LED daytime running lights, and LED fog lights. High Beam Assist for better nighttime visibility is also standard.

The cabin features black or gray leather with contrast orange stitching on seats, shift lever boot, center console storage lid, door armrests and instrument panel.

An optional Power Moonroof is available on the Limited for an MSRP of $1,000. A more comprehensive option package includes the Power Moonroof along with SUBARU STARLINK 8.0-inch Multimedia Navigation system powered by TomTom®; and Harman Kardon® premium audio system for an MSRP of $2,395.

Priced at $36,845, the Crosstrek Hybrid includes all the features the Limited plus 18-inch lightweight aluminum alloy wheels in black with machine finish and unique exterior and interior trim appointments. Exclusive to Crosstrek Hybrid, STARLINK Connected Services include Remote Climate Control and Remote Battery Charging Timer and are included in the Hybrid's free 10-year subscription to the STARLINK Safety and Security Plus package.

Crosstrek Hybrid has an available option package that includes Power Moonroof; SUBARU STARLINK 8.0-inch Multimedia Navigation system powered by TomTom; Harman Kardon premium audio system; and heated steering wheel for an MSRP of $2,500.

The Crosstrek Hybrid qualifies for a $4,502 Federal tax credit* and certain states offer rebates of up to $1,500**.

SUBARU STARLINK® In-Vehicle Technology

The STARLINK Multimedia systems in the 2023 Subaru Crosstrek feature a high-resolution touchscreen; smartphone integration with Apple CarPlay®, Android Auto™ and Bluetooth® hands-free phone and audio streaming connectivity; voice activated controls for smart phone; and AM/FM stereo. The 6.5-inch Multimedia Plus standard on Premium and Sport adds a single-disc CD player; SiriusXM® Platinum Plan and Travel Link® (4-month free subscriptions); and HD Radio® and Wi-Fi hotspot capability (subscription required).

The 8.0-inch Multimedia Plus, standard on Limited and Hybrid and optional for others, adds over-the-air updates and Near Field Communication. The top-of-the-line 8.0-inch Multimedia with Navigation, optional for Limited and Hybrid, adds voice-activated navigation powered by TomTom (3-year free over-the-air map updates) and SiriusXM Traffic (3-year free subscription) and SiriusXM Travel Link (3-year free subscription).

The available STARLINK Safety Plus Package includes SOS emergency assistance, enhanced roadside assistance, advanced automatic collision notification, maintenance notifications, monthly vehicle health report, and diagnostic alerts.

The STARLINK Safety Plus & Security Plus Package adds remote engine start with climate control; stolen vehicle recovery service; vehicle security alarm notification; remote lock/unlock; remote horn and lights; and remote vehicle locator. Parenting features include boundary, speed, and curfew alerts.

The STARLINK Concierge Package adds in-vehicle assistance for restaurant and hotel reservations, purchasing tickets for sporting/theater events and scheduling service appointments.

* Limits for this tax credit may apply. Consult your tax professional for details.

** Rebates vary by state. Must apply for state and local purchase incentives. Subject to change. Consult state or local government for specific details.

2023 Crosstrek Model/Trim Transmission Applicable Option Code MSRP MSRP + destination and delivery Base 6MT 01 $23,645 $24,870 Base CVT 03 $24,995 $26,220 Premium 6MT 11 $24,795 $26,020 Premium CVT 13 $26,145 $27,370 Premium CVT 14 $28,140 $29,365 Special Edition CVT 15 $26,745 $27,970 Sport CVT 21 $27,995 $29,220 Sport CVT 22 $29,595 $30,820 Limited CVT 31 $29,495 $30,720 Limited CVT 32 $30,495 $31,720 Limited CVT 33 $31,890 $33,115

2023 Crosstrek Option Packages Code Description MSRP 01 Standard Model (6MT) Std. 03 Standard Model (CVT and EyeSight) Std. 11 Standard Premium Model (6MT) Std. 13 Standard Premium Model (CVT) Std. 14 Moonroof + Blind Spot Detection/ Rear Cross Traffic Alert +Keyless Access with Push-Button Start + Power Driver Seat $1,995 15 Desert Khaki exterior paint + 8.0-inch STARLINK Multimedia Plus system $600 21 Standard Sport Model Std. 22 Moonroof + Blind Spot Detection/ Rear Cross Traffic Alert + 8.0-inch STARLINK Multimedia Plus system $1,600 31 Standard Limited Model Std. 32 Moonroof $1,000 33 Moonroof + Navigation System + Harman Kardon Amplifier and Speakers $2,395

2023 Crosstrek Hybrid Model/Trim Transmission Applicable Option Code MSRP MSRP + destination and delivery Hybrid CVT 01 $36,845 $38,070 Hybrid CVT 02 $39,345 $40,570

2023 Crosstrek Hybrid Option Packages Code Description MSRP 01 Standard Model (Hybrid) Std. 02 Moonroof + Navigation System + Harman Kardon Amplifier and Speakers + Heated Steering Wheel $2,500

Destination & Delivery is $1,225 and may vary in the following states: CT, HI, MA, ME, NH, NJ, NY, RI and VT. D&D is $1,375 for retailers in Alaska.

