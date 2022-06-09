Sustainable roads of the future--Canada is home to world's first sound absorptive solar highway noise barrier

Mitrex is the world's largest designer and manufacturer of integrated solar products that produce sustainable and renewable electricity to transform any exterior surface into an energy-generating power plant

Mitrex collaborates with noise barrier leaders Durisol Inc. and Silentium Group to bring the world the first solar-powered, sound-absorptive highway noise barrier.

TORONTO, June 9, 2022 /PRNewswire/ - Mitrex, a Toronto-based manufacturer of integrated photovoltaics, has released its latest product—a photovoltaic noise barrier (PVNB). Offering a Noise Reduction Coefficient (NRC) rating of up to 0.7 through ASTM C423 testing, solar power production, and enhanced aesthetics for use on roads and highways, these PVNBs are paving the way to a truly sustainable future.

solar highway noise barrier (CNW Group/Mitrex - Integrated Solar Technology) (PRNewswire)

In collaboration with noise barrier industry leaders including Durisol and Silentium Group, Mitrex was able to bring to market a photovoltaic noise barrier that will energize our highways throughout North America. The solar power produced by these new, innovative noise barriers can be directly supplied and used by nearby infrastructure.

With a capacity of up to 22 W/SF on a single side (and 37.4 W/SF on a bi-facial barrier), these highway noise barriers transform our roadways into energy generators while maintaining the structure's functionality. On average, each kilometer will be a power plant generating over 1.2 megawatts of electricity. The PVNBs can even be offered in virtually any design, including opaque and transparent options.

The truly revolutionary aspect of Mitrex PVNB panels is their noise-absorptive characteristics. With performance comparable to existing absorptive noise barriers, the ability of these PVNBs to reduce unwanted traffic noise while also producing energy is the first type of noise barrier wall system in its class.

Mitrex, along with market leaders Durisol and Silentium Group, have begun working with the Ministry of Transportation of Ontario (MTO) to assist in establishing product approval guidelines for this new technology by integrating Mitrex absorptive PVNB panels into existing MTO-approved noise wall system designs.

As these new guidelines are being established, both Durisol and Silentium Group have selected some of their existing noise barrier wall systems throughout North America to begin retrofitting them with Mitrex absorptive PVNB panel technology. These pilot projects with government entities are aimed to capture data and analyze the PVNBs.

Expanding from typical building-integrated solar technology (BIPVs), Mitrex envisions a future where every surface touched by the sun produces renewable energy to minimize our contribution to global warming.

"Partnerships like these allow us to decentralize energy and change the way we power our cities," says Mitrex CEO Danial Hadizadeh. "We won't stop here—we will continue to push the envelope to produce the next generation solar-integrated products. Cooperating with companies in other fields is where we can truly make a difference, and it's essential to developing better, more efficient products and allows us to bring this technology to North America and beyond."

Mitrex is a developer and manufacturer of solar integrated BIPV materials such as facades, roofs, railings, windows, etc. With roots in the construction industry and BIPVs, Mitrex is beginning to expand into road-integrated photovoltaics, with the ultimate goal of integrating solar into all surfaces with access to sunlight.

The demand for sustainable technology is only increasing. Innovations in integrated solar technology will continue to reduce global carbon emissions and transform energy generation. These sound absorptive PVNB panels are the first of their kind—however, Mitrex guarantees to continue providing industry-leading global solutions.

Solar noise barrier key features:

Sound absorptive noise barriers for any roadway

Integrated solar technology made in Canada

High production capacity of up to 22-37.4 W/SF of electricity

Aesthetic options including opaque, semi-opaque, and transparent

Low embodied carbon coupled with clean energy generation; a negative carbon embodiment of over -1000 kg of CO2 per SM.

About Mitrex

Mitrex comes from over 20 years of manufacturing experience and, as of recent years, researching, advancing, and manufacturing integrated solar technology are at the core. A world leader in the green building sector, Mitrex has made it its mission to have a transformative effect on the building industry by adopting sustainable, human-made structures that produce energy. Mitrex strives to balance the intersection of beauty and efficiency as a company. Mitrex believes that rapid, low-cost, sustainable manufacturing is economically viable and is the road to a brighter future for humanity. For more information, please visit www.mitrex.com.

About Durisol Inc

Durisol is an industry leader in noise and retaining wall systems, having been established for more than 68 years. Collaborating and innovating are at their core, meeting the needs of the transportation, building and energy sectors across North America. Durisol's vision is to anticipate solutions to complex problems as a trusted end-to-end service partner, with a mission to protect communities and allow them to thrive. For more information, please visit https://www.durisol.com/

About Silentium Group, Inc.

The Silentium Group is an industry-leading, turnkey noise barrier & retaining wall solutions provider responsible for bringing innovative products and expertise to the civil construction marketplace.

From project conception to completion, Silentium Group can manage all facets of noise barrier and retaining wall projects including engineering & design, material supply and installation. For more information, please visit https://silentiumgroupco.com/

