DRAYER PHYSICAL THERAPY OPENS OUTPATIENT CLINIC IN MONTEVALLO, ALA.

MONTEVALLO, Ala., June 13, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Drayer Physical Therapy Institute, which has more than a dozen outpatient clinics throughout the Birmingham region, opened its newest one today at 742 Main St..

The clinic is open 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday, Wednesday and Friday and 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Tuesday and Thursday. To make an appointment, call 205-664-5863 or visit drayerpt.com.

Drayer offers in-clinic and telehealth options for outpatient orthopedic physical therapy. They include manual therapy, injury prevention, return to performance, total joint replacement, concussion management and vestibular rehabilitation programs.

Clinic director Christene Teague earned a bachelor's degree in exercise science and a master's degree in physical therapy from the University of Alabama at Birmingham, where she played soccer.

The clinic staff also includes physical therapist Zach Dedman. He earned a bachelor's degree in exercise science from Huntingdon College, where he played soccer. He earned a doctoral degree in physical therapy from South College-Knoxville.

Drayer's other area clinics include Calera, Alabaster and Bessemer, among 25 in Alabama. Sister company BenchMark Physical Therapy operates 10 clinics in the Birmingham region.

Drayer, part of the Upstream Rehabilitation family of clinical care, offers access to care within 24 hours and works with all insurance types.

