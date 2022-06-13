Notes Live launches pre-IPO offering

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo., June 13, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, Notes Live is announcing its pre-IPO offering. Notes Live will be raising $22,500,000 in the sale of 1,500,000 class B non-voting common shares at $15 per share. The company plans to file an S-1 with the Securities and Exchange Commission in the fourth quarter of 2022 in which these shares will be registered.

The offering will be made only to accredited investors under Rule 506(c) of Regulation D. The private placement memorandum relating to the offering may be obtained from either Donald Capital or the Company at Invest - (noteslive.vip).

Notes Live's largest expansion to date is underway in Colorado Springs, Colorado in what will be the nation's most luxurious music coliseum, the 8,000-seat Sunset Amphitheater. Additionally, the company has begun construction in the Northern Atlanta market on a new multi-million dollar entertainment campus covering an entire city block in downtown Gainesville, Georgia. This campus is scheduled to open in the first quarter of 2023. An 18-acre multi-concept campus is also under development in the rapidly growing city of Murfreesboro, Tennessee, Nashville's neighbor to the south. This development includes a Bourbon Brothers Smokehouse and Tavern, a 20,000 square foot Boot Barn Hall, and 4,500 seat outdoor Sunset Amphitheater, all sitting on the Stones River. The company prides itself on its public-private partnerships and has plans to operate in a half dozen markets by the end of 2023, with expansions to six additional markets planned over the next five years.

This announcement shall not constitute an offer to sell or the solicitation of an offer to buy these securities, nor shall there be any sale of these securities in any state or jurisdiction in which such offer, solicitation or sale would be unlawful prior to registration or qualification under the securities laws of any such state or jurisdiction. All investment involves risk and loss of principal is possible.

About Notes Live

Notes Live, founded by Colorado Springs-based entrepreneur JW Roth, is the rapidly growing live-entertainment company that by the end of 2023 will be operating a half dozen large and mid-sized premium music venues across the West and South. The company identifies areas with growing populations without a vibrant live music scene and offers premium concert experiences, complete with unbeatable sound and sightlines as well as elevated food and beverage options. It currently boasts a Colorado Springs entertainment campus with the Boot Barn Hall concert venue, Bourbon Brothers Smokehouse and Tavern, and Buttermilk breakfast eatery.

FORWARD LOOKING INFORMATION

Certain statements in this Memorandum contain forward-looking statements regarding future events and the Company's future results. These statements are based on current expectations, estimates, forecasts, and projections about the industry in which the Company operates and the beliefs and assumptions of the Company's management. Words such as "expects," "anticipates," "targets," "goals," "projects," "intends," "plans," "believes," "seeks," "estimates," "continues," "may," variations of such words, and similar expression are intended to identify such forward-looking statements. In addition, any statements that refer to projections of the Company's future financial performance, the Company's anticipated growth and potential in its business and other characterizations of future events or circumstances are forward-looking statements. Readers are cautioned that these forward-looking statements are only predictions and are subject to risks, uncertainties, and assumptions that are difficult to predict, including those identified elsewhere herein, and those identified under the heading "Risk Factors." Therefore, actual results may differ materially and adversely from those expressed in any forward-looking statements and readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance upon such statements in making an investment decision. The Company disclaims any obligation to update any such factors or to announce the result of any revisions to any of the forward-looking statements contained herein to reflect future events or developments.

Contact Notes Live:

Julia Maguire, Investor and Public Relations Director

jmaguire@noteslive.vip

(401) 996-2612

Notes Live, Inc.

1755 Telstar Drive, Suite 501

Colorado Springs, CO 80920

Phone: (719) 895-5483

Contact Shore Fire Media:

Mark Satlof: msatlof@shorefire.com

Hannah Schwartz: hschwartz@shorefire.com

718-522-7171

