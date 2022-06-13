OPEXEngine launches breakthrough technology R&D benchmarking solution

New solution supports better resource allocation and engineering outcomes across the $300B+ technology R&D sector

BOSTON, June 13, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- OPEXEngine, the world's leading SaaS benchmarking platform, today launches its new R&D benchmarks solution. The benchmarks help technology executives invest in R&D with more confidence by comparing their own costs and performance with similar organizations.

New R&D benchmarking solution at a glance:

Benchmarks for 65+ R&D metrics

Comparisons of direct hire vs outsourcing models

KPIs for resource allocation and engineering execution (including speed, quality, and efficiency)

Available as a standalone solution, or as part of OPEXEngine's BenchmarkEngine™platform

The new benchmarks have been developed in conjunction with executives at leading technology organizations and build on OPEXEngine's best-in-class analytics, which are used by CFOs, investors, and leadership teams at many of the world's most important SaaS companies.

With development tools and engineering practices being continuously improved, these new R&D benchmarks will inform organization investments in R&D, where there are often challenging trade-offs between costs, speed, and efficiency. The solution helps technology organizations make well-informed planning and strategy decisions, give themselves a common discussion framework to rally internal teams, and find opportunities to drive operational excellence.

"An efficient and effective R&D process is increasingly the critical factor to determining the long-term success of technology organizations," said Lauren Kelley, Founder and CEO. "Our new solution extends the insights we already offer SaaS businesses, and means that every technology organization's leadership team can benchmark themselves to their peers and to market leaders. With highly relevant and recent data, they can inform every strategy and investment decision with the best possible context."

The R&D benchmark solution is available in a special beta phase from today, with the full solution available from September 2022.

Editor's Note:

OPEXEngine is a subsidiary company of Bain & Company.

About OPEXEngine

OPEXEngine is the pioneer and leader in SaaS benchmarking, used by SaaS vendors, investors, and service providers. For more than 15 years, OPEXEngine's secure, cloud-based platform and benchmarking process has given CFOs, heads of FP&A, and finance executives accurate and independent benchmark comparisons to guide decisions and help manage operating risks.

More than 850 leading technology companies depend on the OPEXEngine benchmarking platform to improve their company's financial and operating performance. OPEXEngine benchmarks are used for budgeting and planning, for board and investor reporting, for due diligence, and for diagnostics of operational inefficiencies. OPEXEngine is based outside of Boston, Massachusetts and was acquired by Bain & Company in September 2021.

