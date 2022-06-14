APUS to Celebrate Over 14,000 Accomplished Graduates at In-Person Commencement on June 17-18

CHARLES TOWN, W.Va., June 14, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- American Public University System (APUS), which offers online degree and certificate programs through American Military University (AMU) and American Public University (APU), is proud to celebrate over 14,000 graduates at its 26th annual commencement taking place June 17 –18 at the Gaylord Hotel in National Harbor, Md. The ceremony marks the first in-person graduation since 2019, due to COVID-19.

"We are honored and elated to celebrate all the accomplishments of our graduates in-person," said APUS Provost Dr. Vernon C. Smith. "While the pandemic has impacted all aspects of our lives, including education, it has also instilled great perseverance and resilience in the Class of 2022. They kept striving, and now they are ready to succeed in the next chapters of their lives."

This year's class includes over 8,600 military service members and over 2,600 veterans, and comprises students who completed their studies in the previous 12 months. Conferrals by degree level for the Class of 2022 include nearly 3,300 master's degrees, over 7,700 bachelor's degrees, over 3,300 associate degrees, and the University's first-ever doctoral degree. As a fully online University, this year's graduates represent over 25 countries on five continents.

In addition to the Class of 2022, approximately 41,000 alumni from the classes of 2020 and 2021 who previously had virtual ceremonies can also attend the in-person commencement.

About American Public University System

American Public University System (APUS) delivers accessible and affordable online higher education to adult learners of all backgrounds. APUS, a five-time recipient of Online Learning Consortium's (OLC) Effective Practice Award, offers more than 200 online degree and certificate programs through American Public University as well as American Military University, the #1 provider of higher education to the U.S. military and veterans.* With over 116,000 alumni worldwide, APUS is accredited by the Higher Learning Commission (HLC), an institutional accreditation agency recognized by the U.S. Department of Education. APUS is a wholly owned subsidiary of American Public Education, Inc. (NASDAQ: APEI). For more information, visit www.apus.edu.

*Based on FY 2019 Department of Defense tuition assistance and Veterans Administration student enrollment data, as reported by Military Times, 2020.

