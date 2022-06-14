ATA Opens Application for the 10th LEAD ATA Class

WASHINGTON, June 14, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, American Trucking Associations opened the application process for the industry's premier leadership initiative, LEAD ATA.

American Trucking Associations is the largest national trade association for the trucking industry. Through a federation of 50 affiliated state trucking associations and industry-related conferences and councils, ATA is the voice of the industry America depends on most to move our nation's freight.Trucking Moves America Forward. (PRNewsFoto/American Trucking Associations) (PRNewswire)

"For a decade, LEAD ATA has been shaping the trucking industry's next generation of leaders," said ATA President and CEO Chris Spear. "The leaders who have participated in this program are now among the most influential leaders in ATA and in trucking."

Launched in 2013, LEAD ATA – sponsored by DriverReach – provides up and coming trucking professionals with an exclusive opportunity to expand their knowledge and skills through the industry's largest association.

Over the course of their year in the program, participants meet and learn from ATA executives and policy experts, gaining valuable insight into how ATA works with legislators to create a more efficient and profitable environment for trucking. They are offered important professional and media training that will allow them to become advocates on behalf of trucking.

"DriverReach is proud to continue sponsoring this premier program in its milestone tenth year," said DriverReach Founder and CEO Jeremy Reymer. "LEAD ATA participants are the strong ambassadors trucking needs during this incredible time of growth in our industry. DriverReach and ATA share the value of recruiting and preparing trucking's workforce, and LEAD ATA does just that."

"By having a member of my company complete the program, I can confidently say that those who go through LEAD ATA not only come out of the program with valuable connections, but are also able to bring new perspectives to their roles and companies," said ATA Chairman Harold Sumerford Jr, president and CEO of J&M Tank Lines Inc.

Be a part of the next generation of leaders in the trucking industry. Visit the official LEAD ATA website to learn more about the program, requirements, tuition cost and fill out the online application.

Completed applications need to be submitted no later than August 5.

LEAD ATA is a one-year program that includes four mandatory meetings and three optional meetings. Along with participating in the mandatory meetings, the LEAD ATA class undergoes leadership development training and receives exclusive opportunities to network with key trucking industry decision-makers. As part of their journey, these emerging trucking executives develop a vast network of industry peers and a thorough understanding of ATA and the industry it represents.

