AUPH ALERT: The Klein Law Firm Announces a Lead Plaintiff Deadline of June 14, 2022 in the Class Action Filed on Behalf of Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc. Shareholders

NEW YORK, June 14, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The Klein Law Firm announces that a class action complaint has been filed on behalf of shareholders of Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ: AUPH) alleging that the Company violated federal securities laws.

Class Period: May 7, 2021 to February 25, 2022

Lead Plaintiff Deadline: June 14, 2022

Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc. NEWS - AUPH NEWS

CLASS ACTION CASE DETAILS: The filed complaint alleges that Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc. made materially false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose that: (i) Aurinia was experiencing declining revenues; (ii) Aurinia's 2022 sales outlook for the Company's only product which it offers for the treatment of adult patients with active lupus nephritis, LUPKYNIS, would fall well short of expectations; (iii) accordingly, the Company had significantly overstated LUPKYNIS's commercial prospects; (iv) as a result, the Company had overstated its financial position and/or prospects for 2022; and (v) as a result, the Company's public statements were materially false and misleading at all relevant times.

WHAT THIS MEANS TO YOU AS A SHAREHOLDER: If you have suffered a loss in Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc. you have until June 14, 2022 to petition the court for lead plaintiff status. Your ability to share in any recovery doesn't require that you serve as a lead plaintiff.

NO COST TO YOU: If you purchased Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc. securities during the relevant period, you may be entitled to compensation without payment of any out-of-pocket fees.

