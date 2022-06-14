DCMP Partners With Steve Rotfeld Productions' "Xploration Station" Making Its Award-Winning E/I Programming Accessible for Children With Disabilities

SPARTANBURG, S.C. , June 14, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The Described and Captioned Media Program (DCMP) and Steve Rotfeld Productions announce an extensive partnership to make "Xploration Station," the critically acclaimed and Emmy-Award winning E/I programming block currently broadcast primarily on FOX TV stations to 110 million households nationwide, accessible for children with disabilities. DCMP will create audio description for eleven Steve Rotfeld Productions series through a Television Access grant from the U.S. Department of Education. Audio description is a secondary audio track that describes vital visual information for people who are blind and visually impaired.

"We are proud to be partnering with Steve Rotfeld Productions to make important STEM programming accessible for young people who are blind and visually impaired," said DCMP Director Jason Stark. Added project director Kyle Sisk, "Not only will more high-quality television content be accessible to the public, but teachers and families will benefit from DCMP's targeted distribution to schools."

An extensive list of programs produced and distributed by Steve Rotfeld Productions will now contain both audio description and captioning, including:

Xploration Outer Space Xploration Animal Science Second Chance Pets Xploration Earth 2050 Nature Knows Best The Apollo Chronicles Xploration DIY Sci Life 2.0 Countdown to Apollo Xploration Awesome Planet Sci Q



"DCMP is a great organization and we are thrilled to be able to open our educational shows up to millions of people who would otherwise be unable to enjoy and learn from them," said Steve Rotfeld, president of Steve Rotfeld Productions. "This is an exciting partnership for us, and we can't wait for viewers to be able to explore the world through our Xploration Station series."

About The Described and Captioned Media Program

DCMP has been a leader in media accessibility in education for thirty years and provides accessible, educational media to students with disabilities through a grant from the United States Department of Education.

About Steve Rotfeld Productions

Steve Rotfeld Productions has been producing and distributing shows for broadcast stations, cable networks, and streaming platforms for 35 years. In addition to its Xploration Station science block, SRP produces programs in several different genres, including kids, sports, and historical documentaries. The company has won 4 Emmys and its critically acclaimed Xploration Station series have been nominated for 23 Emmys.

Visit dcmp.org to learn more.

