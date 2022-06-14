ITRONICS SIGNS CONTRACT FOR THE FIRST ROCK KLEEN TEST WITH A MAJOR OPERATING GOLD COMPANY

RENO, Nev. , June 14, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- InvestorsHub NewsWire -- Itronics ( OTC:ITRO ), an emerging "Cleantech Materials" growth Company that manufactures GOLD'n GRO Multi-Nutrient Fertilizers and produces silver, zinc, and critical and battery minerals recovered from industrial and mining waste, today announced the signing of a contract to test its Rock Kleen on heap leach and mill tailings for an operating gold mining company.

"This test work agreement marks a major step forward for the advancement of our Rock Kleen Technology" stated Itronics President Dr. John W. Whitney. "The test will focus on recovery of residual precious metals, nutrient minerals, and industrial minerals from their heap leach and mill tailings. Successful results could extend the operating life of this mining operation for decades to come."

While identifying potential new salable products and industrial materials, the test will also focus on possible solutions for environmental issues identified by the mining company. The total test work timeline is anticipated to be approximately five months.

The revolutionary Rock Kleen Technology recovers a high percentage of residual silver and gold, recovers base metals, neutralizes residual cyanide, recovers nitrogen blasting residue, and recovers the critical minerals manganese, magnesium, and potassium from mine tailings. Due to Rock Kleen's efficiency at cleaning the rock, the host rock is then suitable for Industrial Minerals sales making this a "Zero Waste Energy Saving Technology".

About Itronics

Headquartered in Reno, Nevada, Itronics Inc. is a "Zero Waste Energy Saving Technology" Company that produces GOLD'n GRO specialty liquid fertilizers, silver bullion, and silver-bearing glass. The Company is an emerging "critical mineral", and "battery materials" producer. The Company's goal is to achieve profitable cleantech materials technology driven organic growth in specialty GOLD'n GRO fertilizers, silver, gold, zinc, critical minerals, and battery minerals. The Company's technologies maximize the recovery and uses of metals and minerals and by doing this maximize sustainability.

The Company's growth forecast centers upon its 10-year business plan designed to integrate its Zero Waste Energy Saving Technologies and to grow annual sales from $2 million in 2019, to $60 million in 2025.

The Company's environmentally friendly award winning GOLD'n GRO liquid fertilizers, which are extensively used in agriculture, can be used for lawns and houseplants, and are available at the Company's "e-store" on Amazon.Com at http://www.amazon.com/s/ref=bl_sr_lawn-garden?ie+UTF8&field-brandtextbin=GOLD%27n+GRO&node+2972638011 . Due to expanded retail customer interest, GOLD'n GRO fertilizer may now be purchased in Reno, Nevada at "Buy Nevada First Gift Shop", 4001 S. Virginia St.

