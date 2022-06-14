Lowe's to Participate in Virtual Fireside Chat Hosted by Oppenheimer & Co. Inc.

MOORESVILLE, N.C., June 14, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Lowe's Companies, Inc. (NYSE: LOW) announces that Marvin R. Ellison, chairman and chief executive officer, and Brandon J. Sink, chief financial officer, will participate in a virtual fireside chat hosted by Oppenheimer & Co. Inc.
What:
Marvin Ellison and Brandon Sink to participate in virtual fireside chat hosted by Brian Nagel
When:
11:00 a.m. ET on Tuesday, June 21, 2022
Where:
Visit Lowe's Investor Relations for the audio webcast at ir.lowes.com
How:
Listen live online – the archived webcast will be available at the same location approximately
Lowe's Companies, Inc.
Lowe's Companies, Inc. (NYSE: LOW) is a FORTUNE® 50 home improvement company serving approximately 19 million customer transactions a week in the United States and Canada. With fiscal year 2021 sales of over $96 billion, Lowe's and its related businesses operate or service nearly 2,200 home improvement and hardware stores and employ over 300,000 associates. Based in Mooresville, N.C., Lowe's supports the communities it serves through programs focused on creating safe, affordable housing and helping to develop the next generation of skilled trade experts. For more information, visit Lowes.com.
