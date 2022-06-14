Mitratech Appoints New CTO to Accelerate Innovation Through the Next Stage of Growth

Ian Huynh joins Mitratech to supercharge technology integrations and emerging data science initiatives

AUSTIN, Texas, June 14, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Mitratech, a leading global provider of legal, compliance, and HR software, is pleased to announce that Ian Huynh has joined the company as Chief Technology Officer (CTO). In this role, Huynh will lead the company with its continuing efforts to integrate forward-looking technologies within its product ecosystem.

Huynh, a seasoned CTO, has extensive knowledge in designing, architecting, and integrating software technologies from concept through completion. In addition to holding two US patents, he has experience in helping to build organizations that deliver innovative solutions by applying agile and cutting-edge methodologies. Huynh graduated from the University of Waterloo with a Bachelor's Degree in Mathematics and Computer Science.

"The vision at Mitratech captured my attention from the very beginning. There is an incredible opportunity to create innovative solutions that radically automate regulatory intelligence workflows," said Huynh. "Mitratech also has a great culture that is relentless in uncovering new data sources and pioneering new approaches to integrating technologies. I am excited to continue to help engineer best-in-class platforms that are secure, scalable, resilient, and intuitive for users."

Mike Williams, CEO of Mitratech, adds: "Ian brings deep technical experience to our team - with a background in progressive technologies, data science, and software architecture. His vision and leadership will be key in accelerating our progress through our next stage of growth".

About Mitratech

Mitratech is a proven global technology partner for corporate legal, risk, compliance, and HR professionals seeking to maximize productivity, control expense, and mitigate risk by deepening organizational alignment, increasing visibility, and spurring collaboration across an enterprise. Mitratech serves over 1,800 organizations worldwide spanning more than 160 countries.

For more info, visit: www.mitratech.com

