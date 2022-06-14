Pega Achieves Department of Defense Impact Level 4 Provisional Authorization

Authorization demonstrates Pega's commitment to maintaining industry compliance and the highest security standards for mission-critical data

CAMBRIDGE, Mass., June 14, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Pegasystems (NASDAQ: PEGA), the software company that crushes complexity, today announced The Defense Information Systems Agency (DISA) granted Pega Cloud® for Government a Provisional Authorization (PA) for the Department of Defense (DOD) at Impact Level 4 (IL4). DISA IL4 authorization for Pega Cloud for Government verifies the platform meets the stringent Security Requirements Guide (SRG) for cloud computing to support mission-critical information.

Across the DOD, agencies are migrating their processes to highly secure cloud platforms that protect mission-critical information from cyber threats and accelerate their digital transformation mission. Pega's IL4 Provisional Authorization enables Pega Cloud for Government users across the DOD to accelerate their adoption of cloud-based solutions, modernizing citizen services and meeting evolving and robust security and compliance requirements.

Pega Cloud for Government is a fully managed cloud that provides the tools, environments, and operational support that empower government agencies to develop applications optimized for government workloads. In addition, the platform scales for growth and adheres to Federal Risk and Authorization Management Program (FedRAMP) standards. With Pega Cloud for Government, agencies have the scalability to meet modernization requirements while maintaining industry compliance so they can more effectively transform processes and meet mission success.

Pega's solutions connect data and systems across operational silos, helping streamline organizational complexity while improving efficiency. Pega currently works with the largest government agencies to help them achieve their modernization goals and transform the digital experience. For more information, visit www.pega.com/industries/government.

"Today's government agencies require the fastest track to deliver on their modernization goals, part of which is ensuring they're working on secure and compliant cloud platforms," said Doug Averill, vice president, global industry market leader, government, Pega. "This authorization demonstrates our commitment to helping meet the specialized security and compliance needs of customers across the DOD as we work with them to achieve their digital transformation goals."

Pega delivers innovative software that crushes business complexity so our clients can make better decisions and get work done. We help the world's leading brands solve their biggest business challenges: maximizing customer lifetime value, streamlining customer service, and boosting operational efficiency. Pega technology is powered by real-time AI and intelligent automation, while our scalable architecture and low-code platform help enterprises adapt to rapid change and transform for tomorrow. For more information, please visit www.pega.com.

