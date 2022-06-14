VERO ANNOUNCES ACHIEVEMENT OF SOC 2 TYPE 2 ATTESTATION

Certification Further Strengthens VERO's Commitment to Security and Data Protection

NEW YORK, June 14, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- VERO , the modern leasing platform for owners and renters, today announced the successful completion of the Service Organization Control (SOC) 2 Type 2 audit in all five trust services criteria, representing VERO's commitment to security, confidentiality, processing integrity, availability and privacy in its systems as determined by the American Institute of CPAs (AICPA).

VERO voluntarily obtained SOC 2 Type 2 compliance, demonstrating the company's commitment to security and data safety for the company, its clients, and their customers. (PRNewswire)

SOC 2 compliance offers real estate owners, operators and renters tangible proof of VERO's stringent security standards

The audit was conducted by Prescient Assurance, leveraging Drata, a nationally recognized modern security and compliance automation platform, to assess the effectiveness of organizational controls. The completed Type 2 audit affirms that VERO's information security practices, policies, procedures, and operations meet SOC 2 standards, demonstrating VERO's continued commitment to security and compliance.

"Receiving the SOC 2 attestation report exemplifies VERO's dedication to security, data management, and platform availability," says Lou Baugier, CEO at VERO. "Our stringent controls ensure the highest level of security and compliance for VERO, our clients, and their renters."

VERO's SOC 2 report provides a thorough review of how the company's internal controls fortify the security, privacy, availability, and processing integrity of the VERO platform. The independent validation of VERO's internal controls is critical as it enables VERO to conduct business with property management owners and operators that maintain this requirement.

"SOC 2 compliance offers real estate owners, operators, and renters tangible proof that VERO's security controls meet stringent industry standards," said Adam Markowitz, Cofounder and CEO of Drata. "In today's environment, especially in the real estate industry, where sensitive information is exchanging hands regularly, data privacy and security should be a top priority. Achieving SOC 2 compliance demonstrates the strength of VERO's commitment to maintaining their security posture."

ABOUT VERO

VERO is the modern leasing infrastructure for renters and owners. Designed to automate operations and mitigate risk, VERO consolidates a broken leasing process into one simple platform. By implementing proprietary technology, VERO makes lease management easier and more affordable for property managers, while providing transparency and cost savings for renters. Learn more about VERO: sayvero.com.

For more information, please contact: press@sayvero.com

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE VERO