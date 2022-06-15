Announcing Exciting Staff Developments At Our Best Life Companies

LOS ANGELES, June 15, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The team at Our Best Life Companies is thrilled to announce two major internal promotions as part of an ongoing effort to expand their mission. Chief Administrative Officer Wanda Perez is being promoted to Chief Operating Officer and Chief Investment Officer Timothy Vandecar will be accepting the position of Chief Financial Officer.

Wanda has been instrumental in the day-to-day business operations of OBL-- even before the company integrated multiple practices. Her 15-plus years of experience in the dental industry has given her invaluable knowledge of all things practice-management. Her deep personal connection and attention to the team and patients at each individual OBL practice make her a natural choice to become the COO of the company.

Timothy, In his time as CIO, leveraged his many years of experience in healthcare banking to drive OBL's expansion strategy through practice acquisition, de novo launches, and asset management. This expanded role will have Timothy overseeing all financial aspects of business operations as OBL moves into Q2 and continues its strategic growth plan.

Both Wanda and Timothy's commitment to sustainable practice growth and support of daily operations are key components of OBL's mission: to provide the best dental care, foster the best team members, and reach as many patients as possible.

