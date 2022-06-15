iRoc Space Radio News Anchor Ashley Furst Lands NASA Top Gun Interviews

AUSTIN, Texas, June 15, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- iRoc (Intergalactic Royalty Operations Corporation) Space Radio is iHeart Radio's number one (#1) station for the latest in space news, culture and entertainment. With a world-wide listenership and fan gear requests spanning from India to Europe to North America, iRoc Space Radio curates its space-themed music playlist for an international audience. iRoc Space Radio entertains its earthling listeners with broadcasts centered around playing space themed music hits and interviewing the aerospace industry's tastemakers and icons. In addition, iRoc Space Radio specializes in the licensing of entertainment content above the Karman Line.

iHeart Radio's iRoc Space Radio News Anchor Ashley 1st gives you A1st look at NASA's Top Guns in her stealth docu-series

iRoc Space Radio News Anchor, and Harvard graduate, Ashley 1st (Furst) created "Top 10 Questions with the Top Guns in our Space Industry" to feature "today's movers and shakers launching us into tomorrow's new horizons." The documentary series is a tight five minute telescopic view as 'Ashley 1st gives you A1st look' into the space industry's who's who- from Forbes 30 Under 30 List lodestars to Rocket Launch Managers, CEOs and now NASA's Top Guns. From NASA Astronaut Scott Kelly to NASA Director of Strategic Partnership Karen Bradford at the Ames Research Center. iRoc Space Radio's anchor Ashley 1st cuts to the chase with said NASA Top Guns from inquiries such as "What's the biggest difference between the USA and Russia on launch day as an astronaut that's flown in rockets from both?" to "How have you seen the aerospace employee landscape change during your 20 years as a leading aerospace figure, woman, and person of color?"

When asked what inspires or qualifies a question to be asked in this NPR meets five minute hot seat format with no time to waste- iRoc Space Radio Anchor and Executive Producer Ashley 1st replied, "I dive into a deep due diligence such that I don't ask FAQ's the guest has already dealt with, thus I ask about unique experiences that give our listeners a first-hand account of what it's like to be in that NASA Top Gun's shoes for a day. It's a docu-series that everyone can be enthralled by, whether you're a launch code writer or space enthusiast / student."

When asked what are some highlights that come with spotlighting NASA's Top Guns, iRoc Space Radio's Ashley 1st replied, "Seeing NASA Top Guns do extraordinary things that bolster all human kind- from Astronaut Scott Kelly chasing other astronauts aboard the ISS in his gorilla costume to boost morale and teaching children about space on youtube, to the inspiring call to action NASA Director Karen Bradford gives during her special extended interview to all the youth listening to cull more diverse applicants vis a vis the youth outreach centers she's helped to build. It's amazing to see how much NASA's top guns care about engaging the next generation. I think the greatest missiles any nation can launch are the minds of the next generation."

"Top 10 Questions with the Top Guns in our Space Industry" airs on iHeart Radio's number one (#1) Space Station- iRoc Space Radio- on Mondays, Wednesdays and Fridays at 7AM and 7PM Pacific Time. One can access it by simply telling Alexa / Siri / Google, "Play iRoc Space Radio!"

Ashley 1st also serves up all major news headlines in under four minutes in a weekly broadcast that gives you "A 1st look at space news" with a rock'nroll twist depending on the David Bowie, or Pitbull or Beastie Boys song that is spliced in to break the space news story. That airs seven times a day, also on: https://www.iheart.com/live/iroc-space-radio-8834/

