SHVO ANNOUNCES EXCLUSIVE PARTNERSHIP WITH SAKS FIFTH AVENUE FOR MANDARIN ORIENTAL RESIDENCES

NEW YORK, June 15, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, luxury development and investment firm SHVO announced an exclusive partnership between two of its residential developments, Mandarin Oriental Residences, Fifth Avenue, and Mandarin Oriental Residences, Beverly Hills, and Saks Fifth Avenue, the premier destination for luxury fashion. This first of its kind collaboration will provide residents at the New York and Beverly Hills properties with special in-residence offerings, VIP services and curated lifestyle programming.

"Partnering with Saks Fifth Avenue furthers our mission to bring together several of the world's most coveted names and partners to create a new standard of elevated luxury living," says Michael Shvo, Founder and Chairman of SHVO. "Residents at Mandarin Oriental Residences, Fifth Avenue and Beverly Hills will experience a new lifestyle paradigm unlike any other, which is now further strengthened by the introduction of Saks' exclusive services."

Owners at the forthcoming Mandarin Oriental Residences, Fifth Avenue, located at 685 Fifth Avenue in New York City, and Mandarin Oriental Residences, Beverly Hills, at 9200 Wilshire Boulevard, will enjoy several exclusive cross-channel benefits bringing together the best from Saks' digital platform and in-store experiences, such as a dedicated Saks concierge and Saks Stylist, as well as exclusive experiences, such as private after hours in-store shopping, at-home styling appointments and same-day delivery.

Developed by SHVO, Mandarin Oriental Residences, Fifth Avenue and Beverly Hills will provide the epitome of luxury lifestyle with the best of both worlds; the comforts of a private home combined with the unsurpassed amenities and legendary service of Mandarin Oriental––but without the hotel guests. These two properties are the first standalone residences in the U.S. launched by Mandarin Oriental Hotel Group, where there is no hotel directly attached to the residences. Alongside the five-star amenities and offerings set across both locations and dining experiences by Michelin-starred chef and Chevalier de la Légion d'honneur Daniel Boulud, this unprecedented new partnership with Saks Fifth Avenue adds yet another point of distinction.

"As a leading fashion authority, Saks is known for delivering the very best in luxury shopping and services," stated Stephanie Maher, SVP Brand Marketing, Saks. "We're thrilled to collaborate with SHVO on this exclusive program to bring top-tier luxury fashion, beauty and lifestyle experiences to its Mandarin Oriental residences, Fifth Avenue and Beverly Hills."

To commemorate the partnership's launch, the Mandarin Oriental Residences' lifestyle campaign, "It Happened," by renowned photographer David Lipman, will be displayed in windows at Saks Fifth Avenue locations in New York City and Beverly Hills throughout June, and on a Mandarin Oriental Residences dedicated landing page launching on Saks.com on June 14.

Located at the epicenter of Manhattan's most iconic thoroughfare, Fifth Avenue, known as a destination for luxury retail, Mandarin Oriental Residences, Fifth Avenue reimagines luxury and convenience through legendary service and an exceptional turnkey offering only blocks away from the Saks New York flagship store. Mandarin Oriental Residences, Fifth Avenue has twenty-nine floors and sixty-nine turnkey residences with views of Central Park, Fifth Avenue, and the Manhattan skyline. Amenities at Mandarin Oriental Residences, Fifth Avenue include a private residential lobby, spa, salon, rooftop pool and lounge, state-of-the-art fitness center, Chef Daniel Boulud's first private restaurant exclusive to residents, Boulud Privé, and the Mandarin Oriental concierge team, available to meet homeowners' every need.

Mandarin Oriental Residences, Beverly Hills––a full-city block located alongside the famed "Golden Triangle" of Beverly Hills and only moments from Rodeo Drive, is the first new condominium in Beverly Hills in over a decade, offering an array of exclusive and unprecedented experiences. Designed by architectural firm MVE + Partners and interior design firm 1508 London, Mandarin Oriental Residences, Beverly Hills has fifty-four one-to-four-bedroom residences, all featuring outdoor terraces and floor-to-ceiling Vitrocsa windows with hairline mullions that maximize light and air. A private forty-foot pool with cabanas, residents-only spa, and state-of-the-art fitness center with Technogym equipment is located on the private rooftop, offering panoramic views of Beverly Hills and the Hollywood Hills. Chef Daniel Boulud will open his first West Coast restaurant on the ground floor of Mandarin Oriental Residences, Beverly Hills as well as offer residents in-residence dining.

Closings for both properties are anticipated to commence in 2022. For further information, please visit Mandarin Oriental Residence, Fifth Avenue at www.mo-residencesfifthavenue.com and Mandarin Oriental Residences, Beverly Hills at www.mo-residencesbeverlyhills.com,

About SHVO

SHVO is a real-estate development and investment firm built on the vision of founder and CEO, Michael Shvo, to create culture-defining experiences in iconic properties. Headquartered in New York City with offices in Miami, San Francisco, Los Angeles, and Chicago, SHVO owns and operates a national portfolio with more than $8 billion in assets under management with more than 4.5 million square feet across industry sectors, including commercial office and retail, hospitality, and luxury residential assets. The firm's selective portfolio of architecturally significant properties, from innovative ground up new developments to revitalized landmarks that define skylines in the world's leading cities, includes the Transamerica Pyramid in San Francisco, The Raleigh Hotel in Miami Beach, 333 South Wabash Avenue also known as, "The Big Red," in Chicago, Mandarin Oriental Residences at 9200 Wilshire Boulevard in Beverly Hills, Mandarin Oriental Residences Fifth Avenue in New York City and the AMAN New York, hotel and residences at the Crown building. For more information visit www.shvo.com .

About Mandarin Oriental Hotel Group

Mandarin Oriental Hotel Group is the award-winning owner and operator of some of the world's most luxurious hotels, resorts and residences. Having grown from its Asian roots into a global brand, the Group now operates 36 hotels and seven residences in 24 countries and territories, with each property reflecting the Group's oriental heritage and unique sense of place. Mandarin Oriental has a strong pipeline of hotels and residences under development, and is a member of the Jardine Matheson Group. Visit mandarinoriental.com . Photography of Mandarin Oriental is available to download in the Photo Library of the Media section, at www.mandarinoriental.com .

About Saks Fifth Avenue:

Saks Fifth Avenue is the premier destination for luxury fashion, driven by a mission to help customers express themselves through relevant and inspiring style. Since 1924, it has delivered one-of-a-kind shopping experiences, featuring an expertly curated assortment of fashion and highly personalized customer service. Saks Fifth Avenue's unique approach combines an emphasis on the digital customer experience with a strong connection to a network of 41 extraordinary stores across North America for seamless, all-channel shopping. Shop on saks.com and the Saks app, or visit saks.com to find a Saks Fifth Avenue store location near you. Follow @saks on Instagram, TikTok, Facebook and Twitter, and @thesaksman on Instagram.

