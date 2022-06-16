10 Years Of The Vamps The Greatest Hits Tour

Coming through the U.K. and Ireland in November and December On sale from July 1

A special anniversary fanzine compiled by the fans and band to be released October 14

From posting videos in 2012 on YouTube that brought the band together (see some of those early videos here / here ) to multiple arena tours and number one albums… It's been a whirlwind decade for The Vamps…

6 billion streams and… They have generated overand…

Over two billion views on the bands YouTube channel alone on the bandsalone

They have released five albums , two No. 1's - 2017's Night & Day (Night Edition) and their latest album (2020) Cherry Blossom - and two No. 2's - 2014's Meet the Vamps and 2018's Night & Day (Day Edition)

They have played global tours and festivals that have seen them play to over 2 million people

They became the first band to headline The O2 five years in a row

Ellen and Seth Myers They've played on the biggest U.S. chat shows like

Amongst others, they have collaborated with Shawn Mendes , Demi Lovatto, Sigala, Krept & Konan , Tini, Matoma, Bruno Mars and many more!

Played and shared stages with Coldplay, Jay Z, Taylor Swift , Kings Of Leon, Weezer , Ed Sheeran , Pharell Williams, Sam Smith

The Vamps Weekender in Barcelona They've created their own festival -

They've drunk shots with Dave Grohl backstage, hung out with Sean Paul at Woodstock, been held at gunpoint at airports, played for royalty (and put hot drinks on priceless tables and carried muddy football boots through their houses!)

There's also been ice skating competitions, jungles, driving lessons and dating shows!

It's time to celebrate!

The Vamps…

"It's crazy to think what started in our bedrooms and Tristan's parent's garage led to us headlining arena's all around the world. The past 10 years have been an incredible journey but what makes it even more special is that it has felt like a shared one between us and our fans. The Vamps have taken us across all five continents and given us the privilege of playing in front of millions of people. These five albums are chapters in our lives and moments we are hugely proud of. This last year has been one of reflection for us and as four best friends who've had the chance to live out our dreams we now can't wait to celebrate these memories with you all."

Kicking off in Manchester at the O2 Apollo on November 23, the 10 Years Of The Vamps - The Greatest Hits Tour will see the band perform all the hits from across the decade that has made them become one of the most loved and celebrated pop bands in the U.K.

Tickets are on sale from July 1 at www.thevamps.net/dates/

Wed - November 23 - Manchester O2 Apollo

Fri - November 25 - Brighton Centre

Sun - November 27 - London The O2 Arena

Wed - November 30 - Bournemouth International Centre

Thur - December 1 - Cardiff Motorpoint Arena

Sat - December 3 - Dublin 3 Arena

Mon - December 5 - Belfast SSE Arena

Wed - December 7 - Liverpool M&S Bank Arena

Thur - December 8 - Glasgow OVO Hydro

Sat - December 10 - Nottingham Royal Concert Hall

Sun - December 11 - Birmingham Utilita Arena

Ten Years Of The Vamps is a special edition fanzine produced as a collaboration between the band and the fans that will be released on October 14 and is available to pre-order now from here . After an overwhelming response from the fans to a band shout-out asking for their own personal Vamp's memories, this collection is something personal between fan and band. As well as these photos, it includes limited edition merchandise such as art cards and a CD containing previously unreleased recordings, all housed in a zine book that documents the bands journey over the last ten years. There are unreleased photographs, photographs of memorabilia from the band's personal archives, an exclusive interview with the band, plus QR linked bonus content exclusive to the zine.

Ten Years Of The Vamps special edition Fanzine Tracklisting

Pre order now

Wild Heart

She Was The One

Risk It All

Wake Up

Same To You

All Night

Just My Type

Part Of Me (Demo) [*Previously unreleased]

Married in Vegas (Live / Cherry Blossom Tour 2021) [*Previously unreleased]

Nothing But You (Live / Cherry Blossom Tour 2021) [*Previously unreleased]

Chemicals (Live / Cherry Blossom Tour 2021) [*Previously unreleased]

Would You (Live / Cherry Blossom Tour 2021) [*Previously unreleased]

