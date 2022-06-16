Drizly and Diageo Level-Up Last-Minute Father’s Day Gifting

Interactive Drizly Digital Kiosks Placed in New York City and Los Angeles Will Offer Spirit Gift Recommendations through Personality Quiz Designed for Dads

NEW YORK, June 16, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Forgot a gift for Dad? Look no further than your phone with Drizly , an Uber company and a leading alcohol e-commerce and on-demand delivery platform, and Diageo , the global leader in beverage alcohol. The spirits heavyweights are partnering up to offer a premium, real-time solution for forgotten Father's Day gifts this year: a curated quiz that matches personalities to premium spirits that can be gifted and enjoyed on dad's special day.

The interactive quiz will be live HERE beginning June 16. Following a short series of prompts about your father or father figure's quirks, characteristics and flavor preferences, he'll be matched to a perfectly giftable bottle, ready for delivery from local liquor retailers through the Drizly app or website, giving consumers the ability to send gifts right to dad ahead of time or on-demand in under 60 minutes. Once completed, quiz-takers will receive a QR code that links Drizly with numerous local retailers ready to sell and deliver their personalized gift and schedule delivery…it's that easy. Potential quiz outcomes include delicious, premium spirits like Johnnie Walker Blue Label, Tequila Don Julio 1942, Tequila Don Julio 70, and OBAN 14 Year Old Single Malt Scotch Whisky. No matter what your dad's drink, your gift won't miss this year with Drizly.

"As more and more consumers turn to Drizly as a go-to gifting destination, we are excited to team up with Diageo to make customized and tailored gifting as easy as possible this Father's Day," said Cathy Lewenberg, Chief Operating Officer at Drizly. "Now with our fun personality quiz, Drizly shoppers can celebrate the father figure in their life by gifting a high-quality bottle in a matter of minutes with the convenience of same day delivery."

What's more, Drizly and Diageo are dropping two custom digital kiosks equipped with the quiz at the Oculus at Westfield World Trade Center in New York City's Lower Manhattan and The Grove in Los Angeles from Friday, June 17th through Father's Day, Sunday, June 19th. These easy-to-use kiosks will offer a timely reminder to passers by to buy their Father's Day gifts before it's too late. Skip the cuff links and ties and get dad something he really wants; with Drizly's same-day delivery of the full Diageo portfolio of delicious, premium spirits, your last-minute gift will make Father's Day 2022 one for the books. The kiosks are available for use only by those who are above the legal drinking age (21+).

"We are thrilled to launch this activation with Drizly, giving visibility to the convenience and quality of Diageo deliveries through the Drizly platform," said Ramy Hamid, eCommerce Partnerships & Strategy Manager at Diageo. "Wherever you're located, Drizly allows you to treat the fathers in your life to something they're guaranteed to use and love right from your phone."

Drizly users who take the quiz on the Drizly website will also receive a promo code for either $5 off or free delivery* depending on their state when they complete the quiz. All kiosk users will receive a special $10 off promo code** so they can order dad a discounted bottle, so if you're in NY or LA be sure to stop by. This Father's Day, it's easier than ever to get dad the gift he truly deserves.

About Drizly

Drizly , an Uber company, is a leading alcohol e-commerce and on-demand delivery platform. The best way to browse and buy beer, wine, and spirits, Drizly connects millions of consumers of legal drinking age with retailers in nearly two thousand cities to get delivery to their door in under 60 minutes. With the ability to send gifts, connect with an event-planning concierge, and shop one of the widest selections of drinks through a transparent, personalized shopping experience, Drizly helps consumers celebrate and create moments that matter. Drizly partners with thousands of retailers and suppliers helping them to reach new customers, tap into key market and customer insights, and diversify their business to grow sales. As the industry leader, Drizly is building the best shopping experience for beverage alcohol in a regulatory compliant manner that promotes a safer drinking culture. Learn more at Drizly.com , download the Drizly app ( App Store and Google Play ) and follow Drizly on Facebook , Twitter and Instagram .

About DIAGEO

Diageo is a global leader in beverage alcohol with an outstanding collection of brands including Johnnie Walker, Crown Royal, Bulleit and Buchanan's whiskies, Smirnoff, Cîroc and Ketel One vodkas, Casamigos, DeLeon and Don Julio tequilas, Captain Morgan, Baileys, Tanqueray and Guinness.

Diageo is listed on both the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE: DEO) and the London Stock Exchange (LSE: DGE) and their products are sold in more than 180 countries around the world.

For more information about Diageo, their people, brands, and performance, visit www.diageo.com . Visit Diageo's global responsible drinking resource, www.DRINKiQ.com , for information, initiatives, and ways to share best practice. Follow at Twitter and Instagram for news and information about Diageo North America: @Diageo_NA.

*Must be 21+ to order in the USA or 18+/19+ in Canada depending on provincial law. Promo code valid until June 30, 2022 at 11:59 PM PST. Codes may be applied to the delivery fees or products, depending on applicable state or provincial laws. Promos are not valid in CT, MO, OH, OK, PA or HI. Discounts are restricted to delivery fees up to $5 in GA, IN, MA, ME, MN, NC, NJ, TX, VA, WA and Alberta. Codes cannot be combined with any other offers. Code is redeemable for one time use only. Redemption towards purchases or delivery fees under $5 will not result in value or credit to be used at a later date. Not valid at all retailers. Items are subject to availability and may not be carried by all retailers. Prices are set by retailers in your area. Input your delivery address on https://drizly.com or on our apps for local inventory and pricing information.

**Must be 21+ to order in the USA or 18+/19+ in Canada depending on provincial law. Promo code valid until June 20, 2022 at 11:59 PM PST. Codes may be applied to the delivery fees or products, depending on applicable state or provincial laws. Promos are not valid in CT, MO, OH, OK, PA or HI. Discounts are restricted to delivery fees up to $10 in GA, IN, MA, ME, MN, NC, NJ, TX, VA, WA and Alberta. Codes cannot be combined with any other offers. Code is redeemable for one time use only. Redemption towards purchases or delivery fees under $10 will not result in value or credit to be used at a later date. Not valid at all retailers. Items are subject to availability and may not be carried by all retailers. Prices are set by retailers in your area. Input your delivery address on https://drizly.com or on our apps for local inventory and pricing information.

Please Drink Responsibly.

