QUARK EXPEDITIONS CELEBRATES A SUCCESSFUL ARCTIC 2022 SEASON LAUNCH WITH ULTRAMARINE'S INAUGURAL VOYAGE IN SPITSBERGEN

SEATTLE, June 16, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Quark Expeditions, the global leader in polar adventures, recently launched the Arctic 2022 season with the 7-day Spitsbergen Highlights: Expedition in Brief voyage, which earned rave reviews from guests whose experiences in the Norwegian Arctic surpassed all expectations. The successful expedition also marked Ultramarine's inaugural voyage in Arctic waters.

The technologically-advanced Ultramarine, with its 20 quick-deploy Zodiacs, advanced sustainability systems, superb onboard amenities (including a sauna with floor-to-ceiling windows), and the largest portfolio of off-ship adventure options in the industry, enabled guests to explore the Norwegian Arctic unlike never before. "Ultramarine was designed to be more than a ship," said Andrew White, President of Quark Expeditions. "It was built to be an unrivalled operational base for polar adventures. Proof of that is in the unforgettable adventures guests enjoyed on Ultramarine's first voyage in the Arctic."

Guests aboard the game-changing ship were able to witness up close the transformative beauty of Spitsbergen, which is known for its towering cliffs, immense glaciers, snow-covered mountains and deep fjords. The guests on Ultramarine were equally awed by the wildlife sightings—of whales, walruses, seabirds and the almighty polar bear!—which were made possible by Ultramarine's fleet of quick-launching Zodiacs and spacious viewing decks.

Guests also attributed the astounding success of their voyage to the polar expertise of the Quark Expeditions staff and crew. "The team of expedition leaders was very impressive in the scope of their expertise and backgrounds," wrote guest Christine F. "The staff and crew made it their mission to [offer] us the most activities and photo ops they could stuff into each day. We will talk about this fulfilling adventure for a very long time and will recommend it to anyone who asks." Other guests appreciated the onboard presentations by staff and guest speakers, which enhanced their appreciation for the Polar Regions and deepened their knowledge of the wildlife, geology and history of Arctic Norway. The shore visit at Smeerenburg, for example, allowed guests to visit the remains of an abandoned Dutch whalers' settlement, which was one of Europe's northernmost outposts dating back 1619.

With the surge in demand for polar voyages due to the recent lifting of travel restrictions around the world, Quark Expeditions has extended the Arctic 2022 season to the end of September, offering guests additional opportunities to explore this fascinating, wildlife-rich destination in the Land of the Midnight Sun.

About Quark Expeditions: Specializing exclusively in expeditions to Antarctica and the Arctic, Quark Expeditions® has been the leading innovator of polar adventure since the company took the first group of consumer travelers to the North Pole in 1991. Quark Expeditions has been innovating ever since. With a diverse fleet of specially-equipped small expedition vessels and icebreakers—some of them equipped with helicopters—Quark Expeditions delivers deeply immersive polar experiences—and is able to take guests deeper into the Polar Regions than anyone else. Led by passionate and seasoned expedition teams, including scientists, wildlife experts and researchers, Quark Expeditions offers an onboard program that enriches the passenger experience.



About Travelopia: Travelopia is one of the world's leading specialist travel groups. A pioneer in the experiential travel sector with a portfolio consisting of more than 50 independently operated brands, most of which are leaders in their sector. From sailing adventures, safaris and sports tours, to Arctic expeditions, each brand is diverse and focused on creating unforgettable experiences for customers across the world.

