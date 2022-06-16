Unique Logistics International Adds The Kroger Company As New Customer

NEW YORK, June 16, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Unique Logistics International, Inc. (OTCMKTS: UNQL) ("Unique" or the "Company"), a global logistics and freight forwarding company, today announced a 12-month ocean freight contract with The Kroger Company (NYSE: KR), a new customer for the Company.

Under the terms of the agreement, the Company will serve as an ocean transport and logistics provider for The Kroger Company from the Asia-Pacific region to North America through April 2023.

"This is an exciting new partnership for Unique Logistics. Kroger is a leading name in supermarket retail with over $137 billion in annual sales, 45 distribution centers, and 2,726 supermarkets & multi-department stores. The company has been operating for over 100 years and its unique logistics needs include fresh and non-perishable food, fuel and prescription medication," said Sunandan Ray, Chief Executive Officer of Unique Logistics. "Serving the retail industry is our Company's strength and our team looks forward to working with Kroger to solve problems and provide innovative solutions to strengthen Kroger's supply chain performance."

ABOUT UNIQUE LOGISTICS INTERNATIONAL, INC.

Unique Logistics International, Inc. (OTCMKTS: UNQL) through its wholly owned operating subsidiaries, is a global logistics and freight forwarding company providing a range of international logistics services that enable its customers to outsource to the Company sections of their supply chain process. The services provided are seamlessly managed by its network of trained employees and integrated information systems. We enable our customers to share data regarding their international vendors and purchase orders with us, execute the flow of goods and information under their operating instructions, provide visibility to the flow of goods from factory to distribution center or store and when required, update their inventory records.

CAUTIONARY NOTE REGARDING FORWARD LOOKING STATEMENTS

This news release includes forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933 and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended, regarding, among other things our plans, strategies and prospects -- both business and financial. While we believe that our plans, intentions and expectations reflected in or suggested by these forward-looking statements are reasonable, we cannot assure you that we will achieve or realize these plans, intentions or expectations. Forward-looking statements are inherently subject to risks, uncertainties and assumptions. Many of the forward-looking statements contained in this news release may be identified by the use of forward-looking words such as "believe," "expect," "anticipate," "should," "planned," "will," "may," "intend," "estimated," and "potential," among others. Important factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from the forward-looking statements we make in this news release include market conditions and those set forth in reports or documents that we file from time to time with the United States Securities and Exchange Commission. All forward-looking statements attributable to Unique Logistics International, Inc. or a person acting on its behalf are expressly qualified in their entirety by this cautionary language.

