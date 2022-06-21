Amid Economic Meltdown, Cash for Any Coins Launch Announced

Fast, easy, and commission-free online cash transactions for precious metals investors have arrived

GRASS VALLEY, Calif., June 21, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- In response to the evolving economic conditions, Cash for Any Coins (CFAC) officially launches a revolution in precious metals investing.

CFAC recognizes that an economic storm has swept the world. Precious metals, long considered a "safe harbor" investment, no longer work for most investors. At a time when people all over the world are hording American dollars, CFAC is ready to help those trapped in stagnant or depreciating precious metals to turn those investments quickly and easily into the cash they need.

Without salesmen, commission-free, and completely online, CFAC is the fastest, easiest, and ONLY completely free way to sell gold, silver, platinum, and palladium coins. Whether an investor has a precious metals IRA or physical coins, CFAC will review their holdings and make a firm offer. If accepted, they will arrange shipping from home, bank or IRA depository and transfer payment within 72 hours!

According to CFAC founder Joe Pannu…

The Wolves of Wall Street days are dead. Trading fees and commissions are dead. No one wants to be hassled by a commission-based salesman. But more than that, people are worried about retirement, paying for weddings, paying for college, and just maintaining the lifestyle they have worked for.

Precious metals just aren't what they used to be. The old economic logic is dead. Buy and hold has gone from prudent to potentially disastrous if it's a central to your financial plans.

I have worked in precious metals for over 30 years. Gold is great, but cash in king. In this market environment, you may want to have some gold or silver, but you NEED cash!

The precious metals market is built for corporations, governments, and fund managers. CFAC is built for individual investors.

All FedEx carrier fees & precious metal values are insured by AIB Express. Coins are verified at the Delaware Depository.

Learn more online at: cashforanycoins.com

