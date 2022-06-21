BeBop OS Enables Remote Content Creation and Collaboration on Google Cloud

LOS ANGELES and SUNNYVALE, Calif., June 21, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- As the media and entertainment industry reaches all-time highs with content production, the demand for post-production artists has never been greater. BeBop Technology , creator of a powerful, agile, and reliable platform for remote virtual post-production, is collaborating with Google Cloud to enable editors, visual effects artists, animators, and producers to create and collaborate virtually and remotely.

"Helping media and entertainment customers meet and exceed their production requirements with cloud-based solutions is a key focus of Google Cloud and our partners," said Kip Schauer, Global Head of Media and Entertainment Partnerships. "With BeBop's solutions available on Google Cloud's global and flexible infrastructure, customers will have access to the solutions and technologies they need to seamlessly collaborate with their teams and deliver creative content from wherever they work."

The BeBop OS provides post-production artists with seamless access to powerful, secure GPU desktops to run their favorite creative tools virtually and remotely from any computer with an internet connection. BeBop's rich collaboration features, high speed file transfer, and content management tools enable artists to work together from anywhere and remotely collaborate with multiple creatives on projects.

"The BeBop OS deployed on Google Cloud has proven to support not only large media and entertainment customers, but any customer in the content creation business," said David Benson, BeBop Technology President and Chief Product Officer. "Virtual and remote media workflows and content creation best practices are BeBop's foundation, which is why we are so vital to enabling entire post-production pipelines for TV series, specials, and virtually every major streaming group on the planet."

Key features of the BeBop OS on Google Cloud:

Deploy Adobe Creative Cloud apps, Foundry's Nuke, Autodesk's Maya, Blackmagic Design's DaVinci Resolve, and many more, directly in Google Cloud

Stream editorial or graphics sessions for review and approval in real-time or on demand in a browser, with low latency, annotated notes, and audio conferencing

Move files from on premises to the cloud and back again superfast and manage content with ease and speed

Create shareable links to send or receive content files or stream sessions to collaborate with anyone anywhere in the world

Access shared high performance storage and/or BeBop Flex storage powered by LucidLink

Leverage powerful enterprise features like Single Sign On (SSO) and customization options for virtualized software configurations, workflows or support

About BeBop Technology

Los Angeles-based BeBop Technology has sat at the intersection of art and technology since its founding in 2015. It is the creator of the world's most powerful, agile, and reliable platform for remote virtual post-production, the BeBop OS. For more information visit www.beboptechnology.com or connect on Facebook , YouTube , LinkedIn , and Twitter .

