Fifth Largest School District in Idaho Partners with Skyward

Pocatello/Chubbuck School District 25 to implement Skyward's Qmlativ School Business Suite Software

STEVENS POINT, Wis., June 21, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Skyward, a school administration software provider committed to helping K-12 leaders spend less time on tasks and more time with students, has partnered with Pocatello/Chubbuck School District 25 (PCSD 25) in Idaho. The district recently selected Skyward's Qmlativ School Business Suite as their new enterprise resource planning (ERP) software to enhance its business and human resource functions.

PCSD 25 is the fifth largest district in Idaho, serving over 12,000 students and 1,500 employees across 22 schools. As a large district, officials were looking to increase the overall productivity and efficiency of their business and human resources departments.

"Through the research and demonstrations, it was clear PCSD 25 was looking for an ERP system that could bring their business office ERP system up to date," said Ray Ackerlund, Skyward president. "Our team is excited to welcome PCSD 25 to Skyward and bring their business office to a new level of operations to help them reach their automation and innovation goals."

Currently running a legacy software system, PCSD 25 was looking for a new partner that could better match the district's goals of streamlining processes and procedures. In addition, the district is looking forward to Qmlativ's intuitive interface which will make learning the software and training new employees easier and expanding cross training within departments.

"From the CEO to the amazing sales staff, we are very impressed with the Skyward team during our research process," said Jonathan Balls, director of business at PCSD 25. "Qmlativ offers a full suite of features and functionality that will help allow our district and school office employees to maximize their time. We are looking forward to building a strategic relationship for decades to come."

Skyward and PCSD 25 look forward to beginning the implementation process soon, going live in January 2024. PCSD 25 joins 44 other districts within the state that already use Skyward.

