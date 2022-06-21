Hilton Expands Pet-Friendly Offerings and Mars Petcare Partnership to More Than 4,600 Hotels Across the U.S. and Canada

Seven Hilton brands and nearly 85% of all Hilton properties in the U.S. now pet-friendly, with innovative support from Mars Petcare available to travelers and their pets

MCLEAN, Va. and FRANKLIN, Tenn., June 21, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- As demand for traveling with pets continues to rise, a recent survey revealed that 70%1 of Americans plan to travel this summer, and more than two-thirds of American pet owners cite mental health benefits like stress relief and giving a sense of security as key reasons to bring their pets along when they travel.

Global hospitality leader Hilton, and Mars Petcare, the world’s largest pet care company, are expanding their partnership established in September 2021. The companies will now offer access to virtual support from the Mars Pet Expert Team (PET) during their stay via Mars PET On-Demand — a convenient online service to answer questions related to traveling with your cat or dog — at more than 4,600 hotels in Hilton’s portfolio across the U.S. and Canada. (PRNewswire)

To address the evolving needs of travelers with cats and dogs, global hospitality leader Hilton, and Mars Petcare, the world's largest pet care company, are expanding their partnership across Hilton's seven pet-friendly brands – Canopy by Hilton, Embassy Suites by Hilton, Hilton Garden Inn, Hampton by Hilton, Tru by Hilton, Homewood Suites by Hilton and Home2 Suites by Hilton. Building on their strategic partnership established in September 2021, Hilton and Mars Petcare will now offer access to virtual support from the Mars Pet Expert Team (PET) during their stay via Mars PET On-Demand — a convenient online service to answer questions related to traveling with your cat or dog — at more than 4,600 hotels in Hilton's portfolio across the U.S. and Canada.

Perfect Pet-Friendly Stays

Hilton and Mars Petcare are delivering thoughtful programming that promotes a more seamless travel experience.

Mars PET On-Demand: Nearly 1 in 5 pet parents are worried about their pet's health and behavior when traveling, and Mars Petcare's latest offering can provide some peace of mind for those travelers when they're away from home. Guests and their pets staying at Hilton's pet-friendly brands in the U.S. and Canada will now have access to convenient pet health, wellness and behavioral support resources to answer questions related to traveling with your cat or dog. The Mars PET On-Demand service content has been curated by a team of Mars Petcare professionals, including behavior specialists from doggy day care and boarding franchise, Camp Bow Wow and trusted veterinary health experts from BANFIELD™, BLUEPEARL™ and VCA Animal Hospitals™.

Banfield Pet Hospital: Hilton guests can also take advantage of a special offer from Banfield Pet Hospital, the leading provider of preventive veterinary care with more than 1,000 general veterinary hospitals in the U.S. and Mexico , with a waived enrollment fee (up to $75 value) for new customers who purchase an Optimum Wellness Plan. Banfield Optimum Wellness Plans are smart packages of affordable, high quality preventive veterinary services — including 24-7 access to live Vet Chat™ advice, convenient virtual pet care options, routinely-recommended preventive care like vaccines and physical exams, and a discount on most Banfield services and products not included in the package. To take advantage of this special offer, guests can ask for access to the Mars Petcare online service upon check-in.

Spokespeople Insights

"We're always looking to make a more welcoming world for pet parents and their pets, and the expansion of our partnership with Hilton to offer our services and expertise to guests at more than 4,600 hotels across North America is doing just that," said Ikdeep Singh, Global President, Mars Pet Nutrition. "We strive to make communities more pet-friendly so that everyone can enjoy the benefits of a life with pets, and through this breakthrough collaboration, we're proud to continue to find ways to make those benefits conveniently accessible even while traveling."

"With 23 million families adding pets to their homes over the last two years, this summer will be the first time many of these pets hit the road with their pet parents," said Jessa Paschke, Pet Behavior Consultant, Mars Pet Expert Team. "Through Mars PET On-Demand, we hope to be able to provide pet parents peace of mind through on-demand articles and one-on-one advice to make the whole travel experience, from packing to settling in at the hotel, as seamless as possible so everyone can enjoy their time away together."

Phil Cordell, Global Category Head, Lifestyle Brands, and Global Brand Head, Canopy by Hilton, said, "Leaving a pet behind or boarding them when traveling can be stressful for both pets and their owners. Most hotels in Hilton's pet-friendly brands welcome our guests and their furry friends, especially now when pet-friendly accommodations have become such a key factor in not only determining the destination, but where to stay."

Bill Duncan, Global Category Head, Focused Service & All Suites Brands, said, "A trip is always more fun when you can travel with the whole family – pets included. Now with 5,000 pet-friendly Hilton hotels to choose from worldwide, and with more than 4,600 in the U.S. and Canada offering exclusive perks available through our partnership with Mars Petcare, we're excited to provide the hospitality guests expect from Hilton in more places to make their stay feel more like home."

Many of Hilton's pet-friendly hotels also offer amenities such as pet bowls and extra waste bags. Canopy by Hilton's Paws in the Neighborhood program provides guests with dog beds, food, water bowls and a "bark bag" filled with a toy, treats and guide to pet-friendly neighborhood activities. Homewood Suites by Hilton and Home2 Suites by Hilton team members provide local pet-friendly resources, such as where to find local dog parks, nearby 24-hour vets, pet stores and pet-friendly restaurants.

To learn more information about how Mars Petcare and Hilton are setting a new standard in pet-friendly travel, visit www.BetterCitiesforPets.com or stories.hilton.com.

About Mars Petcare

Part of Mars, Incorporated, a family-owned business with more than a century of history making diverse products and offering services for people and the pets people love, the 85,000 Associates across 50+ countries in Mars Petcare are dedicated to one purpose: A BETTER WORLD FOR PETS. With 85 years of experience, our portfolio of almost 50 brands serves the health and nutrition needs of the world's pets – including brands PEDIGREE®, WHISKAS®, ROYAL CANIN®, NUTRO™, GREENIES™, SHEBA®, CESAR®, IAMS™ and EUKANUBA™ as well as the Waltham Petcare Science Institute which has advanced research in the nutrition and health of pets for over 50 years. Mars Petcare is also a leading veterinary health provider through an international network of over 2,000 pet hospitals and diagnostic services including BANFIELD™, BLUEPEARL™, VCA™, Linnaeus, AniCura and Antech. We're also active in innovation and technology for pets, with WISDOM PANEL™ genetic health screening and DNA testing for dogs, the WHISTLE™ GPS dog tracker, and LEAP VENTURE STUDIO accelerator and COMPANION FUND programs that drive innovation and disruption in the pet care industry. We're also dedicated to providing a safe and fun place for dogs to stay and socialize at over 200 Camp Bow Wow® doggy day care and boarding facilities. As a family business and guided by our principles, we are privileged with the flexibility to fight for what we believe in – and we choose to fight for: A BETTER WORLD FOR PETS.

About Hilton

Hilton (NYSE: HLT) is a leading global hospitality company with a portfolio of 18 world-class brands comprising more than 6,800 properties and more than 1 million rooms, in 122 countries and territories. Dedicated to fulfilling its founding vision to fill the earth with the light and warmth of hospitality, Hilton has welcomed more than 3 billion guests in its more than 100-year history, earned a top spot on the 2021 World's Best Workplaces list and been recognized as a global leader on the Dow Jones Sustainability Indices for five consecutive years. In 2021, in addition to opening more than one hotel a day, Hilton introduced several industry-leading technology enhancements to improve the guest experience, including Digital Key Share, automated complimentary room upgrades and the ability to book confirmed connecting rooms. Through the award-winning guest loyalty program Hilton Honors, the nearly 128 million members who book directly with Hilton can earn Points for hotel stays and experiences money can't buy. With the free Hilton Honors app, guests can book their stay, select their room, check in, unlock their door with a Digital Key and check out, all from their smartphone. Visit newsroom.hilton.com for more information, and connect with Hilton on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, Instagram and YouTube.

1 KRC Research conducted an online survey of 1,004 U.S. adults 18 and older between June 1 – 3, 2022.

Global hospitality leader Hilton, and Mars Petcare, the world’s largest pet care company, are expanding their partnership established in September 2021. The companies will now offer access to virtual support from the Mars Pet Expert Team (PET) during their stay via Mars PET On-Demand — a convenient online service to answer questions related to traveling with your cat or dog — at more than 4,600 hotels in Hilton’s portfolio across the U.S. and Canada. (PRNewswire)

Hilton (PRNewswire)

Mars Petcare: A BETTER WORLD FOR PETS (PRNewsfoto/Mars Petcare) (PRNewswire)

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Mars Petcare