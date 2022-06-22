Employees give an NPS of -29 to their organizations' online training, despite increased investment in e-learning

MADRID, June 22, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Gamelearn has launched its latest, interactive report, Contradictions of Corporate Training 2022, in which more than 1,500 employees and HR and L&D professionals were surveyed. Results reveal that, although 64% of organizations increased their investment in digital training in the past year, there's still a mismatch between their e-learning offerings and employees' expectations.

Employees from organizations in different sectors were asked what they thought about the online training they received, and their verdict was alarming—they rated the e-learning at their companies with an average NPS of -29. This is in-line with the typical ratings associated with e-learning, which is now exacerbated by digital burnout.

When asked what employees would like to find in their online courses, the answer was overwhelming—real-life simulations (66%) and gamification (40%). Curiously, HR and L&D professionals and consultants also believe they should include these ingredients in their courses.

The majority of employees and professionals, and even their companies' budgets, are ready to embrace new formats and methodologies in digital corporate training. So why isn't there more notable progress in that regard? Innovation can sometimes be identified with new and complicated processes, but nothing could be further from the truth in cases such as game-based learning.

The basic ingredients of game-based learning are simple but very effective. The idea is to combine quality content with an attractive story and engaging gamification elements, coupled with simulations that allow immediate feedback (learning by doing). This formula has allowed serious games, or training video games, to achieve an NPS of 45, a far cry from the -29 employees rated their traditional e-learning courses last year. These serious games have become a solid bet to renew digital corporate training programs.

With this methodology, HR and L&D teams have met and continue to meet their training objectives, in line with the expected impact on the business. While employees enjoy a format that engages them, being able to assimilate and retain what they learn while having fun.

If you want to learn more about the opinions of +1,500 employees and HR and L&D professionals on online corporate training, access the interactive report here.

