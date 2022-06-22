RV Retailer Expands into Michigan with Acquisition of A&S RV Centers

Marks 32nd State with Entry into Michigan

Two Locations Serving Auburn Hills and Midland

Grows RV Retailer Family of Stores to 102 Locations

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla., June 22, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- RV Retailer, LLC ("RVR") today announced the acquisition of A&S RV Centers with two locations in Auburn Hills and Midland, Michigan.

(PRNewsfoto/RV Retailer, LLC) (PRNewswire)

Jon Ferrando, Chief Executive Officer and President of RVR stated, "We are excited to enter Michigan with A&S RV Centers growing our store count to 102 across the nation. Michigan is the 4th largest RV market in terms of registrations with excellent RV demographics. I know very well what a great state it is to enjoy the outdoors. I grew up in Michigan and my family went camping in our RV most weekends in the spring, summer, and fall."

"We thank the Andree family for selecting us to acquire the A&S business. We are excited to welcome A&S associates into RV Retailer. Both locations have extensive service and parts centers to serve the active RV community that has over 150 RV parks less than 50 miles away," added Jon Ferrando.

"We are pleased to represent our RV manufacturing partners in our newest market of Michigan and welcome all the new associates into the RV Retailer Family of stores," added Don Strollo, East Region President for RV Retailer.

A&S RV Centers moved to its Auburn Hills location in 1973 and have been through multiple expansions, adding a second location in Midland in 2015. The Auburn Hills location is a full service RV dealership selling East to West, Forest River, Keystone, Lance and Palomino brands. The store is located in Auburn Hills west of I-75. The second store is located in Midland north of Highway 10 and southeast of Sanford Lake. The Midland location is a full service RV dealership selling East to West, Forest River, Keystone, Lance and Palomino brands.

To learn more about our A&S RV Centers and RV Retailer, please visit: https://www.asrvcenter.com/ or https://www.rvretailer.com/

About RV Retailer, LLC

RV Retailer, LLC is a leading recreational vehicle retail company in the United States with a focus on providing an outstanding experience for recreational vehicle customers in new and used sales, service and parts, and customer financial services. RV Retailer has 100 RV stores in 32 states: Alabama, Arizona, Arkansas, California, Colorado, Connecticut, Florida, Georgia, Idaho, Indiana, Iowa, Kentucky, Michigan, Missouri, Montana, Nevada, New Hampshire, New Mexico, New York, North Carolina, Ohio, Oklahoma, Oregon, Pennsylvania, South Carolina, Tennessee, Texas, Utah, Vermont, Virginia, Washington, and Wyoming. Regional store brands include: RV One Superstores, Motor Home Specialist, ExploreUSA, Floyd's RV, Sonny's Camp-N-Travel, Cousins RV, Camper Clinic, RV Outlet USA, Lifestyle RVs, Family RV Group, Northgate RV, Tom's Camperland and Blue Dog RV, which sell a wide range of new and used RV brands with thousands of RVs in inventory.

RV Retailer has a great management team led by founder Jon Ferrando, Chief Executive Officer and President. Jon Ferrando was instrumental in building America's largest automotive retailer from start-up to over $20 billion in revenue. RV Retailer's leadership team has over 250 years of automotive and RV retail industry experience.

