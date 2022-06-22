Smithfield Foods Ranked on LinkedIn's 2022 Top Companies List in Consumer Goods

Smithfield named a top U.S. consumer goods company

SMITHFIELD, Va., June 22, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Smithfield Foods, Inc., an American food company and one of the world's leading vertically integrated protein producers, was today named to LinkedIn's Top Companies: Industry Edition list ranking top workplaces for professionals to grow their careers in nine U.S. industries: financial services, health care, media & entertainment, marketing & advertising, retail, consumer goods, real estate, travel & hospitality and technology & information.

"We take pride in being an industry leader at Smithfield and are honored that LinkedIn has recognized our ongoing efforts to be an employer of choice," said Keira Lombardo, chief administrative officer for Smithfield Foods. "Our people are our greatest asset; supporting our team members and their career growth continues to be a top priority for our company."

LinkedIn's methodology assesses data driving insight into company attributes including professionals' ability to advance, skills growth, company stability, external opportunity, company affinity, gender diversity and educational background. The platform's Top Companies: Industry Edition list is designed to celebrate people and companies with more than 500 employees making an impact in the professional world.

Smithfield is hiring for hundreds of positions across its operations, including on its farms and in its facilities, distribution centers and offices. To view current opportunities, visit smithfieldfoods.com/careers. To learn more about the company's commitments to Good Food, Good Work and Good Stewardship and hear first-hand accounts from Smithfield team members, visit smithfieldfoods.com/goodiswhatwedo.

About Smithfield Foods, Inc.

Headquartered in Smithfield, Va. since 1936, Smithfield Foods, Inc. is an American food company with agricultural roots and a global reach. With more than 60,000 jobs globally, we are dedicated to producing "Good food. Responsibly.®" and serve as one of the world's leading vertically integrated protein companies. We have pioneered sustainability standards for more than two decades, including our industry-leading commitments to become carbon negative in our U.S. company-owned operations and reduce GHG emissions 30 percent across our entire U.S. value chain by 2030. We believe in the power of protein to end food insecurity and have donated hundreds of millions of food servings to our communities. Smithfield boasts a portfolio of high-quality iconic brands, such as Smithfield®, Eckrich® and Nathan's Famous®, among many others. For more information, visit www.smithfieldfoods.com, and connect with us on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn and Instagram.

