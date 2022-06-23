Aramex Selects Rand McNally's Connected Vehicle Platform

The global logistics and delivery giant is deploying the Rand connected vehicle platform to optimize performance of its fleet

CHICAGO and DUBAI, UAE, June 23, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Rand McNally, a leader in commercial transportation technology solutions, today announced that its connected vehicle platform, Rand Platform, has been chosen by Aramex to help optimize the organization's fleet performance. The global logistics and delivery company is rolling out the solution to 11 locations in the Middle East and North Africa region, with plans to expand the program in coming months.

The platform is device-agnostic and seamlessly supports multiple asset types.

Focused on saving fuel and improving vehicle and driver performance, Aramex chose the Rand McNally Fleet platform due to the solution's "API-first" architecture that makes integrations easy and flexible. The platform is device-agnostic and seamlessly supports multiple asset types – just what Aramex needed with its varied vehicle fleet that includes vans, motorcycles, trucks, and warehouse vehicles, among others.

"Aramex's requirements are a prime example of why our platform works for diverse customers across the globe and across the supply chain," said Jakub Felinski, Rand McNally Fleet's Chief Technology Officer. "The connected vehicle solution we offer enables a single platform for fleets from long-haul and local trucking to government and rental fleets, to OEMs. And it doesn't matter if a fleet's vehicles are fuel-based, EV, or mixed."

The deal with Aramex includes Rand McNally supplied hardware, a driver app and manager app, and a customized web portal from which managers can track vehicles and driver metrics. The hardware is a mixture of OBDII plug-in devices as well as hard-wired equipment for two-wheeled and older vehicles that don't have OBDII ports.

"Aramex continues to leverage the latest innovative technologies and solutions to further enhance our operational efficiencies and deliver exceptional service to our customers," said Alaa Saoudi, Chief Operating Officer – Express at Aramex. "By implementing the Rand McNally fleet management solution, we gain valuable insights that we can use to make our fleet safer and more productive. The streamlined data collection and management also enables us to further optimize our fuel costs, boost efficiencies, and enhance customer experience."

Last month, Rand McNally announced that it had acquired Australia-based Fleetsu and its innovative vehicle platform through the Chicago company's owner, TELEO Capital. The platform, now integrated into Rand McNally's fleet business, has elevated Rand McNally's place in the connected vehicle space and expanded its footprint as a global provider.

The platform, founded and originally built by Felinski and the Australia team, has attracted global customers including several major truck and automotive OEM contracts. Combined with Rand McNally's Fleet business and hardware product, the new Rand McNally Fleet platform offers vehicle and asset tracking, video telematics, navigation and routing, and compliance solutions.

Aramex is a leading global provider of comprehensive logistics and transportation solutions, recognized for its customized and innovative services for businesses and consumers. Aramex currently has business operations in 600+ cities across more than 60 countries worldwide and employ over 16,000 professionals. It offers innovative services and solutions, including international and domestic express delivery, freight-forwarding, integrated logistics and supply chain management, and e-commerce solutions. Earlier this month, Aramex announced an agreement to acquire U.S.-based, cross-border e-commerce platform, MyUS.

About Rand McNally – Chicago-based Rand McNally makes journeys better through innovative solutions that improve the movement of people and goods.

About Aramex: Since its foundation in 1982, Aramex has grown to become a global leader in the logistics and transportation industry, recognized for its customized and innovative services for businesses and consumers. Listed on the Dubai Financial Market (DFM) and headquartered in the UAE, Aramex's location bridges the path between East and West, enabling its reach to more customers with the provision of effective logistics solutions worldwide. Aramex currently has business operations in 600+ cities across more than 60 countries worldwide and employs over 16,000 professionals. Aramex offers innovative services and solutions, including international and domestic express delivery, freight-forwarding, integrated logistics and supply chain management and e-Commerce solutions. Aramex is strategically leveraging technology for better and more efficient last-mile delivery solutions. This approach has significant benefits, and that's why Aramex considers itself to be a technology-driven enterprise, selling transportation and logistics solutions without owning heavy assets. For more information, please visit us: www.aramex.com

Aramex (DFM: ARMX) is a leading global provider of comprehensive logistics and transportation solutions, and innovative geolocation technology.

