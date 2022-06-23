ESG Book Closes $35 million Series B to Build the World's Leading ESG Data Platform

New funding will advance ESG Book's next-generation technology, enabling clients to meet increasingly complex sustainability requirements.

Energy Impact Partners led the round alongside Meridiam and Allianz X, as ESG Book responds to growing demand for technology-enabled ESG data solutions.

The company's cloud-based platform makes ESG data accessible, consistent, and transparent, enabling financial markets to allocate capital towards more sustainable and higher impact assets.

Investment and global reach of strategic partners will enable ESG Book to expand services worldwide in $5 billion ESG data market.

LONDON, June 23, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- ESG Book, a global leader in sustainability data and technology, today announced it has closed $35 million in Series B funding. The new capital will be used to advance ESG Book's next-generation technology capabilities, enabling clients to meet increasingly complex sustainability requirements, and accelerate the company's expansion as it responds to growing demand for technology-enabled ESG data solutions. The round was led by Energy Impact Partners (EIP), a global investment firm leading the transition to a sustainable future, alongside global sustainability leader Meridiam and Allianz X, the digital investments arm of leading global insurer and asset manager Allianz.

With the ESG data and services market expected to grow to $5 billion globally by 20251, the Series B investment will be used to fuel adoption of ESG Book's industry-leading data platform, and further the company's continued expansion into new products areas.

The company's cloud-based platform makes ESG data accessible, consistent, and transparent, enabling financial markets to allocate capital towards more sustainable and higher impact assets. Covering over 25,000 companies globally, ESG Book enables companies to be custodians of their own data, provides framework-neutral sustainability information in real-time, and promotes transparency.

Dr Daniel Klier, CEO of ESG Book, said: "Investors, companies, and all market participants are today demanding better, technology-enabled solutions in order to direct capital towards more sustainable and higher impact assets. ESG Book is disrupting how sustainability is integrated and measured on a global scale by using next-generation technology that makes ESG data accessible, comparable and transparent. By partnering with three of the world's leading sustainability-conscious investors, EIP, Meridiam, and Allianz X, we are excited about the next chapter of our company's growth as we scale ESG Book's platform and services worldwide."

Nazo Moosa, Managing Partner, Europe, at Energy Impact Partners, said: "We are delighted to welcome ESG Book to our family of companies that empower the transition to net zero and support the principles of sustainability. ESG Book marks the tenth investment by Energy Impact Partners in Europe, and this partnership is driven by a shared vision for radical transparency in sustainability data. We look forward to supporting the tremendous momentum of the company as it builds the world's leading ESG data platform."

Thierry Deau, Founder and CEO of Meridiam, said: "ESG Book is a platform with the potential to transform the way ESG data is processed by the financial world. We believe it will substantially increase the quality and availability of ESG information to direct financing flows in accordance with sustainable development goals and the Paris Agreement. As impact investors since inception, Meridiam has been confronted with the lack of data transparency and has developed strong expertise in impact measurement. Through this investment by the Green Impact Growth Fund, we will further contribute to the field by helping ESG Book become the reference player in the sustainability data field."

Carsten Middendorf, Head of Platforms & Acquisitions at Allianz X, said: "As an investor, we know how important data is for making decisions. Sustainability isn't just a fad or a phase. It's our necessary present if we are to have a future. That's why it's so important to ensure transparency, quality, and comparability in ESG data. We at Allianz X invest in the future, which is why we're supporters of ESG Book."

About ESG Book

ESG Book is a global leader in sustainability data and technology. Incubated by Arabesque in 2018, ESG Book combines cutting-edge technology and proprietary research. ESG Book's wide range of cloud-based sustainability products and solutions are used by many of the world's leading financial organisations. The company has offices in London, Frankfurt, Boston, Singapore, Delhi and Tokyo and serves clients worldwide from offices in Asia, Europe and North America. www.esgbook.com

About Energy Impact Partners

Energy Impact Partners LP (EIP) is a global venture capital firm leading the transition to a sustainable future. EIP brings together entrepreneurs and the world's most forward-looking energy and industrial companies to advance innovation. With over $2.5 billion in assets under management, EIP invests globally across venture, growth, credit, and infrastructure – and has a team of nearly 70 professionals based in its offices in New York, San Francisco, Palm Beach, London, and Cologne. www.energyimpactpartners.com

About Meridiam

Meridiam was founded in 2005 by Thierry Déau, with the belief that the alignment of interests between the public and private sector can provide critical solutions to the collective needs of communities. Meridiam is an independent investment Benefit Corporation under French law and an asset manager. The firm specializes in the development, financing, and long-term management of sustainable public infrastructure in three core sectors: sustainable mobility, critical public services and innovative low carbon solutions. With offices in, Addis Ababa, Amman, Dakar, Istanbul, New York, Luxembourg, Paris, Toronto, Vienna, Libreville and Johannesburg, Meridiam currently manages US$18 billion and more than 100 projects to date. Meridiam is certified ISO 9001: 2015, Advanced Sustainability Rating by VigeoEiris (Moody's), ISO 37001 Anti-Corruption certification by AFNOR and applies a proprietary methodology in relation to ESG and impact based on United Nations' Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs). www.meridiam.com

For more information on Meridiam, please contact Eric Rey, Managing Director and Head of GIGF, Meridiam, at e.rey@meridiam.com, or Xavier Ploquin, Senior Associate, Meridiam, at x.ploquin@meridiam.com.

About Allianz X

Allianz X invests in digital frontrunners in ecosystems relevant to insurance and asset management. In just a few years, its portfolio has grown to more than 25 companies and AuM of over 2 billion euros. Allianz X has counted 10 unicorns among its portfolio so far. The heart and brains behind it all is a talented team of around 40 people. As one of the pillars of Allianz Group's digital transformation strategy, Allianz X provides an interface between Allianz Operating Entities and the broader digital ecosystem, enabling collaborative partnerships in insurtech, fintech, and beyond. As an Investor, Allianz X supports mature digital growth companies to take the next bold leap and reach their full potential. www.allianzx.com

