Humanity Forward Urges Action on Bipartisan Insulin Bill

WASHINGTON, June 23, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, Humanity Forward applauds Senators Susan Collins (R-ME), and Jeanne Shaheen (D-NH) for coming to a bipartisan deal to reduce the skyrocketing price of Insulin for American families and is urging Congress to support and pass the bill into law.

The bill would cap the cost of insulin to $35 per month, which would be a major relief to millions of Americans who depend on the life-saving drug.

"As prices rise for American families, it's increasingly important that we make sure life-saving drugs are within reach," said Paolo Mastgrangelo, Humanity Forward's Head of Government and Policy. "We welcome the efforts by these senators to reach across the aisle and do this on a bipartisan basis, to ensure an immediate and long-lasting fix."

Congress continues to debate the issue of drug prices in bipartisan conversations and in Reconciliation talks as well. Humanity Forward stands ready to work with members in both parties to reduce costs and regulatory burdens on American families.

Humanity Forward is a 501(c)(4) nonprofit organization dedicated to building bipartisan coalitions to advance the economic interests of the American people through federal policy. Uniquely positioned as America's fastest growing, altruistic advocacy organization, our mission is to advance evidence-based policies designed to strengthen families, generate economic growth, and end poverty.

