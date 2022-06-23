USANA Hosts Joint International Symposium for Traditional Chinese Medicine Research

Symposium in partnership with the US Center for Chinese Medicine

SALT LAKE CITY, June 23, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Scientific research is vital to a health and wellness company—it spurs continued innovation and development of advanced products for customers. With that goal in mind, USANA recently held a joint research symposium on Traditional Chinese Medicine (TCM) in Maryland in partnership with the US Center for Chinese Medicine (USCCM). This investment in research highlights USANA's commitment to ongoing exploration of the efficacy of TCM and how it can be complementary to more prevalent wellness products and practices.

USANA's Dr. Rob Sinnott (center) and Dr. Jeremy Tian (center-left) at the US Center for Chinese Medicine in Maryland (PRNewswire)

"Our purpose for this symposium was to explore new perspectives for integrating Chinese and Western medicine and evaluate the impact they have on society and the economy," says Dr. Rob Sinnott, USANA's chief scientific officer. "We shared specific research projects that will help develop novel wellness-promoting interventions. Along with myself and USANA's Director of New Product Research Dr. Jeremy Tian, several USCCM speakers attended the symposium who are some of the most knowledgeable doctors and TCM experts in the world. Our hope is to see the public's interest in TCM continue to grow."

USANA's investment in TCM research extends to its collaboration with the Beijing University of Chinese Medicine (BUCM). The project goal is to bring together scientists and research around both modern nutritional science and TCM and further development of products and protocols that support global health and wellness.

USANA and BUCM are working together to evaluate the effectiveness of TCM to replenish Qi (an ancient Chinese healing art involving meditation), further research TCM ingredients, create new health TCM-inspired products, and develop targeted nutrition for different body types.

2022 is year two of five in the agreement between USANA and BUCM.

