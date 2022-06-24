HeadsUp Entertainment Partners with Centurion FC Malta MMA Company in Innovative Revenue Generating Deal

CALGARY, AB, June 24, 2022 /PRNewswire/ - HeadsUp Entertainment International Inc. (OTCPINK: HDUP) is pleased to announce that it has entered into a strategic marketing alliance and revenue share partnership with Centurion Fight Club Malta. Centurion FC is widely recognized as the most entertaining Mixed Martial Arts company in the South of Europe. Elite fighters combine a powerful fusion between Combat Sports and MMA Entertainment.

Centurion FC was established on the legendary island of Malta and it spearheaded the mixed martial arts scene in the Mediterranean region and southern Europe, commanding the first legion of fighters and loyal fans looking for entertainment. Their mission is to create a new breed of athletes ready to enter the octagon, in the cage, bringing the most exciting, competitive, and entertaining MMA tournaments in the world.

HeadsUp and Centurion have agreed to use the GameChangerz media platforms to promote and market Centurion's events with the next show, their 8th event, taking place Saturday July 2nd in Malta. The GameChangerz crew will be

LIVE and on scene reporting from Malta and meeting with its software development partners on the creation of a new Interactive Sports Betting Lottery Game to innovate real time wagering at live sporting events. In addition, the companies are working to monetize this and all upcoming events on a Super Affiliate and exclusive sports book partnership, to use the HeadsUp assets and the Centurion events as a funnel for Customer Acquisition creating lifetime revenue share and cost per acquisition (CPA) revenue channels.

Centurion CEO Robert Gallo commented, "We are very excited about working with HeadsUp and their technology team, innovating the ways to bet and engage in real time at our events. The Centurion brand is built on setting the bar higher for all who we engage with and HeadsUp is a leader in the industry of sports betting and media innovation."

HeadsUp President and CEO Doug Wilson stated, "The Sports Lottery Software Platforms we are building are a game changer and the power of the Centurion brand partnered with our media and technology will allow for fans to have an elevated and enhanced sports experience and allow our companies to monetize our products in a next generation capacity."

Centurion has partnered with SIGMA World's Gaming Festivals to host MMA events over the next 2 years at the LIVE iGaming festivals that are attended by the world leading sports betting and online casino companies. HeadsUp plans to bring its world class software development team and sports betting revenue partners to create enhanced gaming experiences for both live event attendees and viewers globally to engage and wager on sports events. Centurion offers a world class event partner who is eager to work with next generation interactive solutions to create shareholder value for both companies.

