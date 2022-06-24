Perpetua Resources Publishes 2021 Sustainability Report

Perpetua's ninth annual Sustainability Report and the first developed in alignment with SASB reporting framework.

BOISE, Idaho, June 24, 2022 /PRNewswire/ - Perpetua Resources Corp. (Nasdaq: PPTA) (TSX: PPTA) ("Perpetua Resources" or "Perpetua" or the "Company") released its 2021 Sustainability Report highlighting the Company's key achievements and progress in advancing its environmental, social and governance ("ESG") goals. The report, which provides transparent disclosure of material ESG topics, is the Company's ninth annual sustainability report and was developed in alignment with the Sustainability Accounting Standards Board ("SASB") reporting framework for the Metals and Mining industry.

"In 2021, Perpetua Resources took significant steps toward fulfilling our commitment to become a responsible mining company," said Laurel Sayer, President and CEO of Perpetua Resources. "We launched a citizen's water monitoring program, entered an antimony supply agreement to support the development of a clean energy storage battery and signed an agreement to start early environmental cleanup actions at site. Our annual sustainability report is an opportunity for our team to reflect on our accomplishments and is a tool to hold us accountable to the commitments we've made to our stakeholders."

Perpetua Resources' 2021 Sustainability Report provides an in-depth look at the Company's achievements over the last year to advance its vision to provide the U.S. with a domestic source of the critical mineral antimony, develop one of the largest and highest-grade open pit gold mines in the country, and restore an abandoned brownfield site.

2021 Sustainability Report Highlights:

100% safe fuel hauls and 118 months with no reportable spills

67% female executive management and 33% gender or ethnically diverse board of directors

44% of site operations powered with solar power and first Greenhouse Gas emissions audit

83 community presentations and meetings

73 months with no lost time incidents

Adopted the SASB reporting framework and aligned with the UN Sustainable Development Goals

Launched an independent citizen's water monitoring program

Signed an agreement to improve water quality at Stibnite

"Responsible mining and a more sustainable future go hand in hand," said Sayer. "Support for mining in America will be influenced by our willingness to be transparent and accountable to our stakeholders, our dedication to positive environmental outcomes, and our ability to maintain the trust of our communities. As an aspiring modern mine developer, Perpetua is committed to robust ESG policies and practices and is continually thinking about how our actions will affect future generations of Idahoans."

About Perpetua Resources and the Stibnite Gold Project

Perpetua Resources Corp., through its wholly owned subsidiaries, is focused on the exploration, site restoration and redevelopment of gold-antimony-silver deposits in the Stibnite-Yellow Pine district of central Idaho that are encompassed by the Stibnite Gold Project. The Project is one of the highest-grade, open pit gold deposits in the United States and is designed to apply a modern, responsible mining approach to restore an abandoned mine site and produce both gold and the only mined source of antimony in the United States. Further advancing Perpetua Resources' ESG and sustainable mining goals, the Project will be powered by the lowest carbon emissions grid in the nation and a portion of the antimony produced from the Project will be supplied to Ambri, a US-based company commercializing a low-cost liquid metal battery essential for the low-carbon energy transition. In addition to the company's commitments to transparency, accountability, environmental stewardship, safety and community engagement, Perpetua Resources adopted formal ESG commitments which can be found here.

Forward-Looking Information

Statements contained in this news release that are not historical facts are "forward-looking information" or "forward-looking statements" (collectively, "Forward-Looking Information") within the meaning of applicable Canadian securities legislation and the United States Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Forward-Looking Information includes, but is not limited to, disclosure regarding possible events, next steps and courses of action including predictions regarding improvements to water quality and other environmental conditions at the site; our and Ambri, Inc.'s ability to perform under the supply agreement, which agreement is subject to certain conditions, including identification of one or more refiners to transform our antimony concentrate into antimony metal, and mutual agreement on certain material terms, including volume and pricing; reduction of the Project footprint and the anticipated benefits and other effects thereof; our ability to reach our sustainability goals as further described in the 2021 Sustainability Report; and the Stibnite Gold Project and the success and timing of such project and the related permitting process. In certain cases, Forward-Looking Information can be identified by the use of words and phrases or variations of such words and phrases or statements such as "anticipate", "expect" "plan", "likely", "believe", "intend", "forecast", "project", "estimate", "potential", "could", "may", "will", "would" or "should". Forward-Looking Information in this news release, including assumptions that the current development, environmental and other objectives concerning the Stibnite Gold Project can be achieved and that its activities will proceed as expected, are based on certain material assumptions and involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors which may cause the actual results, performance or achievements of Perpetua Resources to be materially different from any future results, performance or achievements expressed or implied by the Forward-Looking Information. Such risks and other factors include those factors discussed in Perpetua Resources' public filings with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (the "SEC") and its Canadian disclosure record. Although Perpetua Resources has attempted to identify important factors that could affect Perpetua Resources and may cause actual actions, events or results to differ materially from those described in Forward-Looking Information, there may be other factors that cause actions, events or results not to be as anticipated, estimated or intended. There can be no assurance that Forward-Looking Information will prove to be accurate, as actual results and future events could differ materially from those anticipated in such statements. Accordingly, readers should not place undue reliance on Forward-Looking Information. For further information on these and other risks and uncertainties that may affect the Company's business, see the "Risk Factors" and "Management's Discussion and Analysis of Financial Condition and Results of Operations" sections of the Company's filings with the SEC, which are available at www.sec.gov and with the Canadian securities regulators, which are available at www.sedar.com. Except as required by law, Perpetua Resources does not assume any obligation to release publicly any revisions to Forward-Looking Information contained in this news release to reflect events or circumstances after the date hereof or to reflect the occurrence of unanticipated events.

